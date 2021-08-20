Vendors count losses as fire guts Masindi central market

By Ismail Bategeka More by this Author

Vendors operating at Masindi Central Market in Masindi town are counting losses after the fire that gutted a section of the market on Wednesday night left properties worth millions destroyed.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at around 10.30PM when all vendors had left the market.

According to Masindi District Police Commander, Ms Edinah Nyirereza, they have started investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.

Mr Aggrey Rwahwiire, an eyewitness said the whole market was going to be burnt but the police fire brigade came in time and controlled it.

“Though part of the market was burnt, but the fire brigade helped us stop the fire from spreading to the upper section of the market,” he said.

Ms Grace Bingi, a vendor, said her 20 bags of Irish potatoes worth over Shs4 million were burnt into ashes.

“I had just acquired a loan capital and invested in my business but unfortunately last night it was all burnt and now I don’t know where to start from to pay the bank loan,” she said.

“We appeal to the government and local leaders to come to our rescue because we have lost our merchandise and we have nowhere to start from now,” Mr Karubanga, a vendor, said.