Vet board threatens to block 1,500 Mak students

More than 1,500 students offering veterinary medicine at Makerere University face an uncertain future after the Uganda Veterinary Board (UVB) threatened to suspend registration of all course graduates from the institution over poor training facilities and structures.

The university vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said if this is effected, their current students pursuing veterinary medicine will not be able to practice from Uganda.

Prof Nawangwe warned that failure to address concerns raised by UVB could have far reaching consequences for Uganda.

“The board threatened to block our students on the grounds that our facilities are not adequate enough. Of course we have many more students than we had several years back, and the facilities in their opinion aren’t adequate,” he said.

He explained that officials from the board previously made a visitation at all the teaching facilities at the university and are yet to submit the final decision.

Prof Nawangwe made the above revelations early this week while appearing before the Parliament’s Committee on Education to present the university budget estimates for 2023/24 financial year.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, Prof Nawangwe said most of the buildings at the institution are animal houses for research while the main building is mainly laboratories that were designed for 200 students.

According to him, there are now more than 1,500 students who exceed the available training facilities. The vice chancellor informed the Parliament committee that Makerere University requires Shs52.9b to renovate the facilities at the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, noting that although the President gave a directive over the matter, funding has not been realised.

The Uganda Veterinary Board, established by an Act of Parliament in 1958, is mandated to ensure that animal health services are offered by qualified, registered and licensed veterinary professionals and in the execution of its mandate, the body carries out registration of these professionals.

This publication could not get a comment from the UVB officials after the reporter was notified that the executive director who is supposed to speak to the media was out of the country.

This is not the only threat the university is receiving from various professional bodies.

For instance, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council last year halted the registration of medical graduates due to undesirable training infrastructure and inadequate staffing at the college of medicine.

“After resolving the issue of dentists, we now have the best dental school in East Africa. Now the council believes that even the facilities for training medical doctors aren’t good enough and they have given a warning that unless they improve, they are going to suspend the registration,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Major Jenifer Alanyo (UPDF representative) urged fellow lawmakers to support the renovations at Makerere.

The chairperson of the Education Committee, Mr John Twesigye (Bunyaruguru County) expressed shock at the development and tasked Makerere University to set up an infrastructure sustainability plan to ensure that the renovated facilities remain well maintained.