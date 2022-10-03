Veterinary players want own ministry

Veterinary sector players have asked the government to consider creating an independent ministry that will directly handle animal health.

Under their umbrella body, the Uganda Veterinary Association, the animal health workers said putting them under the Agriculture ministry restricts their efficiency and effectiveness.

They made their appeal on Friday during celebrations to mark World Rabies Day held at Children Park in Tororo District. The guest of honour was State Minister for Animal Industry Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama.

The association president, Dr Daniel Kasibule, said the veterinary sector is too big to be combined with an equally big agriculture docket.

As a result, he said, this has left the veterinary sub-sector poorly equipped.

‘’Hon minister, it’s our prayer that the government addresses issues of limited staff, transportation as well as revitalising existing laboratories across districts to facilitate sample tests and disease management that are hampering our ability to perform our duties as the profession demands,’’ Dr Kasibule said.

In response, Lt Col (Rtd) Rwamirama said as a ministry, they have pushed for legalising of the Uganda Veterinary Council, which, he said, is a step forward in addressing some of the challenges facing the sector.

The minister also commended the veterinarians for the commitment they have exhibited in management of animal diseases, and encouraged them to continue exploring existing opportunities to stimulate livestock farming.

Speaking about the day’s theme, ‘Rabies: One Health, Zero Deaths,’ the minister implored all Ugandans to support government’s efforts towards prevention and control of rabies and all the burdens associated with the disease.

‘’It should be noted that according to the health management information system, a total number of reported suspected human rabies deaths of 486 was recorded between 2001and 2015, averaging 32 deaths per year, ‘’ Lt Col (Rtd) Rwamirama said.

The Commissioner for Animal Health in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Dr Anne Rose Okurut, said they zeroed in on Tororo to host the event based on the high cases of rabies in the area. She said according to the records, Tororo has registered four deaths and 141 cases in the past two years.