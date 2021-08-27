VHTs in West Nile decry  unpaid Covid allowances 

By Robert Elema More by this Author

A section of local council chairpersons and Village Health Teams (VHTs) in the West Nile districts of Yumbe and Moyo have decried delayed payment of their allowances for battling the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The VHTs and village chairpersons say the district leaders are not providing clear explanation on when and how much they are supposed to be paid.

Mr Moses Ibrahim, the chairperson of Idralu Village in Romogi Sub-county, Yumbe District, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that lack of communication on the payment had demoralised the VHTs.

“We were not officially informed by the authority that money was sent to us as LCs and VHTs. We are getting this information from other people. We are not told how much we are supposed to get because the leaders are quiet about it,” he said.

According to Ms Everline Candiru, a VHT member in Senior Quarters Village in Yumbe Town Council, they were informed by the district taskforce in a meeting in June about the facilitation but it was yet to come.

“We were informed that each village is allocated Shs400,000 where the Shs300,000 goes to the VHTs and Shs100,000 is for the LCs. Since that meeting, we have not got any information about when we are to be paid,” Ms Candiru said.

Amount disbursed

Yumbe District received about Shs613 million to support Covid-19 activities in the first quarter of the current financial year. Part of the money is to cater for allowances of VHTs and LCs who carry out mobilisation and sensitation against Covid-19.

“We have a plan of going to the town council offices to inquire about the money because in other districts such as Maracha, people have already received the money,” Ms Candiru explained.

In Moyo, Mr Ben Mawadri, the chairperson of Vura Opi Village in Moyo Sub-county, said whereas they attended a meeting with the district Covid-19 taskforce and were told to register, they have not seen any facilitation.

“We were called for a meeting at the sub-county headquarters only to be told to register five members in the system, including village health teams. We are not aware how much we are supposed to be paid,” he said.

During a district Covid-19 taskforce meeting on Tuesday, several leaders demanded an explanation over the delayed facilitation for VHTs.

In response, Mr Manisour Abasi, the acting district health officer, said payment has delayed due to some changes in the sub-county bank accounts.

District leaders speak

“We had some changes in the bank accounts and then supply numbers were being updated in the systems in Kampala. Our Chief Administrative Officer authorised the transfer of all accounts from the various banks in Arua City to Centenary Bank branch in Yumbe and then each sub-county had to be updated with the supply system to effect payment,” he said.

Mr Rasul Drajiga, the Yumbe assistant chief administrative officer, acknowledged that the district has received money for Covid-19 activities.

Mr Drajiga revealed that each sub-county is supposed to receive Shs1.2 million. “Each village will receive Shs400,000 where the VHTs will receive Shs300,000 and the LCs will get Shs100,000) per village but the remaining amount of money will be used to facilitate the district taskforce activities,” he said.

However, he explained that some villages would miss the money because they are not captured in the Ministry of Health database.

“There has been creation of many administrative units in the district such as sub-counties, parishes and villages. The Electoral Commission conducted elections for village councils in 1,159 villages and these are villages the ministry has budgeted for, but our data indicates that we have 1,260 villages, meaning about 101 villages are not on the list and will miss the money,” he said.

He said they have communicated to the ministry about the anomaly and they were waiting for feedback.

