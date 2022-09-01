VHTs tired of working for free, say leaders

A total of 280,000 Village Health Team (VHT) members are tired of working for the government for free, a section of health officials in districts and political leaders have warned.

The leaders issued the warning yesterday in a meeting between the district leaders and the Ministry of Health officials at Entebbe.

The meeting looked at how the government can revitalise VHTs to promote immunisation and disease prevention at household levels and curb the increasing pressure on health facilities and few health workers.

Since the initiation of the VHT strategy in 2001 by the Health ministry, many of them have been serving as volunteers with the hope that the government would start paying them a monthly salary as a motivation.

Mr Manaseh Anziku, the assistant district health officer of Arua , said although the VHTs have played a central role in community mobilisation and giving treatment at household level for minor illnesses such as malaria, they have not been appreciated by the government.

“They [VHTs] only benefit whenever there is a programme that comes with some allowance, but there is no deliberate plan to remunerate them,” he said.

Mr Anziku said some of the VHTs don’t even have transport means to reach the people they are supposed to mobilise and extend the service to.

“Walking in the sparsely populated community from door-to-door is very challenging and yet you have to provide for your family; that is very demotivating. The government gave them some bicycles some years ago, but most of them have broken down,” he said.

Mr Peter Kwemboi, the focal point person for VHTs in Kween District, Sebei Sub-region, said VHTs have lost hope. He said of the 1,200 VHTs in one of the sub-counties, 80 percent of them who joined in 2001 have left because of low motivation and other reasons.

“They are not facilitated. Now they [VHTs] are saying that whenever they are doing the work of the government, they are losing their crops in the garden because their time is taken up,” he said.

“They are also at risk of contracting infections. As they are mobilising, they come face-to-face with people who are sick and yet they have no government personal protective equipment,” Mr Kwemboi added.

Mr Fred Muhangi, the chairperson of Lyantonde District, said even in the vertical programmes where there is some facilitation for the VHTs, the payment takes too long. This was the same concern with Adjumani, according to the district chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama.

“There was a project implemented three months ago by the Infectious Disease Institute and they promised to pay each VHT Shs20,000, but this money has not been paid to date. The e-payment system has increased delays,” Mr Anyama said.

The Bukwo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Mpimbaza, said delayed payments caused the expiry of [Covid-19] vaccines after VHTs went on strike.

The shortcomings in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country have caused the expiry of vaccines worth Shs173 billion, according to information from the government.

Dr Ronald Miria Ocaatre, the principal health communication officer at the Health ministry, who is also in charge of VHTs, said the delay in payment is partly due to the Finance ministry’s restrictions that limit the money that the districts can withdraw at around Shs40 million per month.

Daily Monitor couldn’t verify this by press time.

The district leaders said the VHTs have been getting better facilitation from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), some with priorities different from health.

The leaders proposed that the VHTs should be paid at least Shs100,000 per month to motivate them.

Proposed pay

But Dr Richard Kabanda, the commissioner in-charge of health promotion and education, said they are adjusting their policies to stop the payment of VHTs by NGOs so that they can concentrate on their roles in health service.

He, however, said the government doesn’t have enough money to pay VHTs.

“There is a proposal that the VHTs should be paid Shs100,000 per month. This will require the government to raise Shs28.5b per month and Shs300 billion per year. The financial implication for paying VHTs is not feasible,” he said.

The commissioner said they cannot pay the VHTs and leave out LCI chairpersons. He said the government has not even fulfilled all the promises of enhancing the salaries of civil servants on the payroll.

Dr Kabanda said some politicians are pushing for payment of the VHTs because they serve as their political agents. He asked political leaders to promote the work spirit of volunteering, a proposal that the RDC of Bukwo supported.