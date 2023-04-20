Victims display scars of 1987 Teso war in court

It is now 35 years since the National Resistance Army (NRA) fought the Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebel group in Teso.

UPA was formed in 1987 to fight President Museveni’s then NRA government following its overthrow of the late Tito Okello Lutwa regime.

The government sent troops to Teso to fight the rebels, and this, alongside cattle raids by Karimojong rustlers, saw many area residents people lose lives and property while some sustained severe injuries.

The effects of the war remain alive to this day as testified by some of the victims in Soroti High Court last Friday.

Appearing before Justice Henry Peter Adonyo during a witness hearing, Mr Alfred Ameri, one of the war claimants, showed court the scars allegedly inflicted on him during the war.

Mr Ameri, a resident of Atoot Parish in Kobwin Sub-county, Ngora District, told court that he would be a prosperous man if government soldiers had not tampered with his wealth.

“It was on July 14, 1989, in my village in Atoot when I was shot by armed NRA soldiers that were composed of the adults and young soldiers,” he testified.

“They cut off my right hand, middle finger and shot me with a bullet at the head behind the right ear, which opened out through my right cheek. As you can see, I am now a disabled man,” he added.

Mr Ameri said since then, he cannot do heavy work.

Alfred Ameri, a war victim, displays a scar on his cheek and a missing finger at Soroti High Court on April 17, 2023. PHOTO/GEORGE EMURON

The 57-year-old claimant named some of the people that lost their lives during insurgency as Peter Ariko and his brother, Bruno Okello, whom he alleges was arrested and killed by the soldiers at the army barracks in Kumi.

He said during the insurgency, life was hard and the government could not rescue locals.

“All public offices had to close and we remained vulnerable,” he said.

Mr Peter Erechu, 49, of Ogasia Cell, Otuboi Sub-county in Kalaki Distract, testified that his left ankle was shot at by the Karimojong cattle rustlers who were looting their cows in 1988.

He said the bullet wound on his leg, despite several visits to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Lwala Hospital and Otuboi Sub-county dispensary, has not healed.

Mr Erechu said the wound has eaten up a big portion of the leg.

Medical records submitted to court for verification indicate that the claimant had been getting treatment at Soroti referral hospital.

In August 1988, one of the medical records bearing a stamp of the referral hospital revealed that the claimant was recommended to replace the Plaster of Paris (POP), which is always used for managing fractures.

His medical records dated November 16, 1988, show that the bullet wound was reviewed and redressed at Lwala hospital and on December 13, 1995, he was subjected to X-ray.

On April 9, 1997, the medical records revealed that the wound had become chronic and there was a septic ulcer swelling of the leg.

He accused the NRA soldiers and the Karimojong cattle rustlers of stealing their cows.

“Although I fell ill, I witnessed war atrocities,” he said.

Ms Betty Atai, 36, from Olelia Village in Asamuk Parish, Asamuk Sub-county in Amuria District, whose leg was amputated after she was allegedly shot by the LRA rebels, said her husband, Max Ejou, her son and a mother-in-law were killed on the same day in 2003 whee LRA rebels invaded their camp in Olekai Village.

“The UPDF soldiers later came to my rescue and brought me to Soroti hospital where they amputated my leg,” she said

She now walks with the help of an artificial limb.

The war victims are represented by Mr Richard Omongole of Omongole and Company Advocates while the government is represented by the Attorney General.

Counsel Richard Mukiisa from the Attorney General’s office asked the claimants to explain what they saw, smelt and what they touched during the NRA-UPA war, Karimojong cattle rustling, and the 2003 LRA war in Teso.

“Are the war victims aware of the government processes of compensation after the verification exercise and if they are interested in the verification exercise?” he asked.

Justice Adonyo, who wants the matter to be disposed of by April 26, asked the claimants to specifically inform court what they know and what they saw during insurgency but not base on rumours.

Mzee Omujej, 99, who is a war victim from Kapelebyong District, is led to court to testify. PHOTO/GEORGE MURON

At least 33 claimants have been lined up to offer testimonies, 14 of whom have already testified. Two of them are former NRA front liners; Veronica Isala Bichetero, and Mr David Nyangan of Kapasak Village in Ongino Sub-county, Kumi District.

Mr Nyangan retired as warrant officer 2 in 1995. Bichetero, who is the former Kaberamaido Woman MP, claimed that despite she was among the NRA front liners, her father’s eyes were gouged out by the government soldiers, who also took their cows.

Background

While fighting the UPA rebels in Teso, the NRA allegedly committed human rights violations between 1987 and 1992, including the Mukura massacre while the Karimojong rustlers exploited the situation to sow mayhem in Teso.