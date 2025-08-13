Victoria University VC urges students to embrace AI for content generation

The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr Lawrence Muganga, has called on young people, especially students, to embrace the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for content generation, warning that those who fail to adapt risk being replaced by machines by 2030.

Speaking during a student orientation at the university’s main campus in Kampala, Dr Muganga stressed that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a driving force already reshaping the global workforce.

“Where we are going and where we are coming from, I don’t care what you’ve been told before, forget it. Focus on what will make you a better person,” he said. “By 2030, AI will have replaced many roles people are training for today. If you don’t adapt, a machine will replace you.”

Content generation refers to creating digital material such as articles, reports, blog posts, social media updates, videos, presentations, and even software code. Traditionally handled by humans, this work is now increasingly being done by AI tools—chatbots, content writers, design generators, and coding assistants—which can produce high-quality content in seconds with minimal input.

Dr Muganga urged students to go beyond simply using AI and learn how to control and customize it to remain competitive.

“Machines today can generate ideas, communicate, interact, tell stories, solve problems, and even understand emotions,” he said. “They do all this without getting tired, without gossiping, and without scrolling through TikTok. Employers prefer them because they are efficient and consistent.”

He criticized universities and institutions that discourage students from using AI.

“I know some universities are telling their students not to use AI. That is the most foolish advice anyone could give,” he said. “AI is here to stay. Whether you like it or not, it is now part of our daily lives.”

Dr Muganga noted that while humans have long been defined by their ability to learn, think, and solve problems, machines are now capable of doing the same—and sometimes doing it better.

“A machine today can think, can learn, and can relearn. It can interact with humans, it can tell stories, and it can even communicate with other machines. So where does that leave the human being?”

Ms Shamim Matovu, Director of Corporate Education at Victoria University, echoed Dr. Muganga’s message, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to preparing students as job creators rather than job seekers.

“Our goal is to help students place themselves in a marketable position. The world is not waiting for anyone, and we must prepare our learners for tomorrow, not yesterday,” she said.

She introduced a new mandatory curriculum focused on personal discovery, digital skills, and global relevance, designed to help students understand their potential, their digital strengths, and their role in a globalized world.

“We don’t want graduates who think life ends in their neighborhood. We are crafting global citizens—people who know their value, who understand their skills, and who are ready to solve real-world problems,” she said.

Money mindset

Ms Matovu also addressed students’ perceptions of money and success.

“If you think money is the root of all evil, we’re going to change that mindset,” she said. “Money is a tool for opportunity and progress. If you understand that, then you’ll begin to create value that benefits both you and your community.”

She added that through exposure to AI, digital platforms, and entrepreneurial thinking, students would be empowered to develop their own income-generating ventures, ultimately reducing poverty in their communities.