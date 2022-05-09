VIDEO: Court of Appeal dismisses Mwiru petition against Nabeta

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)'s Paul Mwiru has failed to kick out NRM's Nathan Igeme Nabeta from the Jinja East Parliamentary seat after the Court of Appeal dismissed his poll petition.

Justices; Christopher Madrama, Elizabeth Musoke, and Hellen Obura dismissed Mwiru's application to extend the time within which he could file and serve his memorandum of Appeal to Nabeta; saying by doing so, would defeat the purpose of setting time frames for hearing and determining election appeals.

“Rule 31 is quite clear that the appellant shall lodge with the registrar of the Court of Appeal within 30 days after the filing by him or her of the memorandum of appeal. The rule does not provide for the filing of the record of appeal within 30 days after receipt of the certified and typed record of trial proceedings and judgment,” the deputy registrar Susan Kanyanage read on behalf of the justices.

The justices explained that an appellant who intends to rely on rule 83(2) must show that he applied for the record of proceedings within 30 days from the delivery of judgement and served the respondent with the letter of application requesting for the same and retained proof of that service.

“The timelines prescribed by rule 83 of the judicature (Court of Appeal Rules) directions are clearly in discord with the timelines in the Parliamentary Elections rules,” the justices ruled.

The justices have instead allowed Nabeta's application to have Mwiru's appeal struck out with costs for failure to take essential steps of filing the grounds of appeal within the mandatory 30 days.

The ruling has been read by deputy registrar Susan Kanyanage on behalf of the three justices.

Mwiru had challenged Nabeta's election as MP on grounds of vote-rigging, connivance with security operatives to frustrate ANT polling agents, and conspiracy with electoral commission officials to steal his victory even though the DR forms clearly show that he won the hotly contested election.