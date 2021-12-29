Mr Godfrey Jjemba at his home in Mbulakati Village, Kitimbwa Sub-county, in Kayunga District. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE 

Video: Jjemba the charming burial conductor

By  Fred Muzaale  &  GILLIAN NANTUME

What you need to know:

  • Jjemba has been trending on the Internet over his skill and zeal of reading announcements and obituaries.

In the remote Mbulakati Village, Kitimbwa Sub-county, in Kayunga District, very few people know the 69-year-old Godfrey Jjemba by his real names. His neighbours call him munnamawulire (loosely translated as journalist).
Jjemba has been trending on social media, with the Omugenzi memes.

