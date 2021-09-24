VIDEO: MP Ssewanyanya rearrested, taken to Kireka

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana was rearrested yesterday as he left Kigo Prison where he had spent more than two weeks after he was remanded together with Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso last evening said the operation was enforced by joint security forces on allegations of new charges against the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) legislators.

“There are other charges that he needs to answer and it is not true he has been kidnaped. No one can do that to an MP. The best we do is rearrest. He has been taken to Kireka and he is safe. We would like to assure the public that there is no need for alarm,” Brig Byekwaso said.

Lawyers of the two MPs said as they waited to be handed the legislators at the prison gates, a grey Nissan van, commonly known as a drone, approached them before unidentified gun-wielding men jumped out and forced the MP into their vehicle on gun point.

Kampala Woman MP, Shamim Malende, who witnessed what she termed as a horrific scene, said they were left in shock after a sudden deployment of army and police officers at the prisons premises.

Besigye, Bobi condemn arrest

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye condemned the rearrest which he described as outrageous abuse of rights and the violation of the rule of law with impunity.

"Having completed all the requirements to be released on bail from Kigo Prison, Hon Allan Ssewanyana emerged from the prison gates this evening; was promptly grabbed by armed men in black uniforms; thrown in a van (commonly called DRONE) and taken to, yet unknown, destination! This outrageous abuse of rights and the violation of the rule of law, with impunity calls on every Ugandan to protest and resist this NRM/M7 Junta rule. Today it’s Allan; tomorrow, it’ll be you!" the four-time presidential contender tweeted.

NUP president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine said the MP is just one of the many Ugandans who have been 'abducted' using the infamous drone and detained in unknown places.

“Last night, Hon. Allan Ssewanyana a Member of Parliament (NUP) was abducted outside Kigo prison by gun wielding men after being granted bail by court. Driven to unknown place in the infamous 'drone' car! How thousands of our people have been abducted under the cover of the dark! A few weeks ago, Dictator Museveni came out to posture about human rights! We told him it was just a matter of time, he would be exposed. In no time, his men were at it again- torturing, abducting and murdering people. All Ugandans have an urgent duty to bring this to an end,” he tweeted Friday morning.

On September 8, Masaka Chief Magistrate’s court charged the two MPs murder before remanding them to Kigo prison.

They later applied for bail and court granted them but did not leave prison because it was too late for their lawyers to pay Shs40m bail fees and complete the required paper work.

MP Ssegirinya remains in prison. The duo are accused of having a hand in the recent spate of killings in Greater Masaka sub region that left close to 30 people dead. They were charged with six counts, including murder, attempted murder and aiding and abetting terrorism.