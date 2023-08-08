VIDEO: Museveni money for God’s House work goes missing

Police in the northern Otuke District have taken a man into custody to help with investigations into how money he picked from State House for church work disappeared.

Officials said President Museveni made the donation upon a May 18 request by the faithful, through Adwari Sub-county chairman Obong Opio, for money to complete a new Adyerakonya Church of Uganda building.

The President in May, this year, offered Shs20 million to support Christians in the construction of Adyerakonya Church of Uganda. The local church is located in Adyerakonya Village.

A one Patrick Okwir, 45, who heads the church construction project, reportedly picked Shs20m from Kampala after receiving a telephone call from State House.

The accusers allege that Mr Okwir concealed the information and used Shs12.5m without the knowledge or authorisation of his committee and other church leaders.

He denied the claims when this publication spoke to him on Monday, saying State House officials said they had given him Shs20m, but he found only Shs10m when he sat to count it at Namayiba Bus Terminal in Old Kampala.

“When I was finally given Shs20 million, I put the money in the bag and immediately we went to Namayiba Bus Terminal. On arrival at the bus park in Kampala, I checked and found that I was only having Shs10 million in the bag,” he said.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, said their officers arrested Mr Okwir on Friday as he approached Lira City, some 80 kilometres from Adwari Police Station in Otuke District where lay leader Moses Opio lodged a complaint against him on August 4.

Detectives reportedly recovered Shs7.6 million from him which was believed to be part of the Shs20 million presidential donation.

“A case of theft has been registered, suspect arrested and is in custody. Statement recorded from church leaders. Inquiries are still ongoing. We expect to arrest more as per details coming in,” SP Okema said.

The case has drawn the attention of the district security committee chaired by Residential District Commissioner, Mr Robert Adiama, since the cash was from his appointing authority.

“The security is on top of the game,” he said.

Ms Grace Akite, a worshipper at Adyerakonya Church, said the building project leader Okwir in a meeting on August 2 informed them that he had received the presidential donation, but declined to disclose the amount.

Lay leader Opio said Mr Okwir borrowed Shs70,000 from them, claiming he needed it for transport to Kampala to meet employees at a company where he used to work.

“But later on, the church realised that Okwir was called directly [by] the State House. When he returned, he again came to us and said the money [we requested from the President] had already been given to him, but did not disclose the amount he got,” Mr Opio said.

The accused, according to the lay leader, spurned calls to hand over the cash, telling them that he was headed to report a case at Adwari Police Station.

He reportedly bypassed the police, and headed towards Lira City and he was on Friday intercepted at Ngetta Ginnery.

Upon arrest, law enforcers the same night searched his house and, according to Mr Opio, they recovered Shs7.6 million.

“We appeal to the government to deal with him according to the law of the soil,” Mr Opio said of the man they turned into police custody on Saturday.

The Shs7.6m and an additional Shs2.2 million that a relative brought upon Mr Okwir’s arrest were handed over to Adyerakonya Church of Uganda officials.

