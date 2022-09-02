VIDEO: One killed in Kampala building collapse

At least one person was killed after a building under construction collapsed in Kampala on Friday, authorities said.

UPDATE: At least one killed in city building collapse. KCCA September 2, 2022 said "construction at the unsafe site in Kisenyi 2, Kampala had been stopped." #MonitorUpdates 📹 Stephen Mbidde pic.twitter.com/LzWli5q3rC — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 2, 2022

Authorities Friday explained why they immediately closed the site- and suspended construction for at least six months.

“It’s a deep excavation with a potential of collapsing any time because all sides are vertical deep foundations which are not safe,” said Kampala Capital City Authority Council (KCCA) Deputy Executive Director Eng David Luyimbazi.

“I’ve been advised that this site was stopped maybe because of being unsafe but I am yet to establish the facts," Eng Luyimbazi added.

When asked to explain persistent building collapses that kill tens of Ugandans annually, Eng Luyimbazi said: “It’s true that there is some reluctance in policy implementation but this site is hoarded off and sometimes we may not know what is happening inside.”

The Authority is now asking investors to act within the law to avoid making loses resulting from such accidents.