VIDEO: Ssegirinya’s mother breaks down in court, pleads for his freedom

By Ruth Anderah More by this Author

The mother of detained Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya broke down in court on Friday morning, begging the State to pardon her son whom she said was in pain and too sick to be in prison.

Mr Ssegirinya had appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade one magistrate, Ms Doreen Karungi via Zoom and denied the offence of inciting violence slapped against him early this year.

He was further remanded to Kigo government prison until October 29, 2021 after the state prosecutor, Ms Judith Nyinamwiza informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

After the magistrate’s pronouncement, Ssegirinya's mother, Justine Nakajumba broke down, wailing and asking the state and pardon her son who has been in prison for weeks on separate charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism in connection a recent spate of killings in Masaka sub region which claimed close to 30 lives.

“Why? Why? Why? Please pardon my son. President Museveni please forgive my son, Ssegirinya. I beg you. He’s in so much pain and sick to continue being detained. I no longer eat food ever since he was arrested and remanded,” Ms Nakajumba screamed.

VIDEO: Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba breaks down at Buganda Road Court after he was further remanded to Kigo Prison. She has asked @KagutaMuseveni

to forgive her son on grounds that he's too sick to be in prison.#MonitorUpdates

📹Ruth Anderah pic.twitter.com/VA08VD7Zgj — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 15, 2021

Advertisement





This comes after the magistrate yesterday ordered authorities at Kigo Government Prison to produce the remanded MP in court today. He is accused of posting on his Facebook fans page a massage allegedly calculated to incite the public against a section or group of Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

In the Masaka case, Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana are expected to appear in court on October 27 as investigations into their case continues.

The two legislators and several other people are said to have masterminded the recent machete attacks in Masaka sub region.

They were granted bail by the Masaka High Court but later re-arrested, charged afresh and remanded.

Their lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago and Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende, however, argue that the allegations against the two MPs are politically motivated.











