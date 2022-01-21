VIDEO: Student stuck after UPDF truck claims arm

A student whose arm was amputated after a Uganda People’s Defence Forces pick-p truck reportedly knocked her off a boda boda has cried out to the army to help pick her medical bills.

Ms Phionah Rukundo, 19, was last December involved in an accident after the driver of a UPDF pick-up truck lost control and hit a boda boda.

The incident led to the death of Christine Nakasanga while the boda boda operator, Mr Mande Ahumuza, sustained injuries, including a fractured leg.

The victims were taken to Katabi UPDF Hospital but Ms Rukundo was transferred to Mulago Hospital where her arm was amputated.

“I can barely help myself anymore. I feel like I am always burdening people around me because they constantly have to take care of me. I used to work and make some money, but now I can’t. I kindly ask the President to help me get a prosthetic arm because I love working,” she said.

A prosthetic arm costs about Shs6m.

“As a family, we have been struggling with medical bills to ensure that our child gets better so she can try to continue living a normal life although things are no longer the same,” Mr Edward Ngabo, her father, said, adding: “A State House representative came here the other day and promised us financial support and an artificial arm for Phionah but he has never returned.”

Mr Ngabo said his daughter has been out of school since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic

Acting UPDF spokesperson Ronald Kakunguru said the pick-up truck in question is under the Special Forces Command (SFC), a specialised army unit that protects the President and other key government installations.