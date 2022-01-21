VIDEO: Student stuck after UPDF truck claims arm

Ms Phionah Rukundo, 19.

By  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • The incident led to the death of  Christine Nakasanga while the boda boda operator, Mr Mande Ahumuza, sustained injuries, including a fractured leg

A student whose arm was amputated after a Uganda People’s Defence Forces pick-p truck reportedly knocked her off a boda boda has cried out to the army to help pick her medical bills.
Ms Phionah Rukundo, 19, was last December involved in an accident after the driver of a UPDF pick-up truck lost control and hit a boda boda. 
The incident led to the death of  Christine Nakasanga while the boda boda operator, Mr Mande Ahumuza, sustained injuries, including a fractured leg. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.