VIDEO: Suspected Katumba shooter remanded to Kitalya

By Abubaker Lubowa More by this Author

By Job Bwire More by this Author

A 30-year-old suspected assassin who was arrested this week over the shooting of Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba has been charged and remanded to Kitalya Maximum Security Prison.

Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe was on Thursday arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with offences of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

His lawyer, Mr Anthony Wameli told court that his client was complaining of torture meted against him by security operatives while in detention.

"We interacted with our client and he complained of torture that has been meted against him while in detention. Many parts of his body are visibly swollen, especially the hands and the feet. There are also other parts which are covered by clothes that were injured and swollen," Mr Wameli said before asking court to take into consideration the physical and general health condition of his client.

Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe who was arrested over the shooting of Gen Edward Katumba has been remanded to Kitalya prison. He was allegedly tortured while in detention, his lawyer, Anthony Wameli told court. Court has instructed that he gets "urgent medical attention"

📹 A. Lubowa https://t.co/c0HgjSE1NQ pic.twitter.com/atTVjqn8cr — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 15, 2021

The chief magistrate, Mr Douglas Singiza instructed that Wampa gets “urgent medical attention" before adjourning court proceedings and remanding Wampa until August 3, 2021.

Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, Wampa and other suspects, some of whom are still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021, while at various places in Uganda, involved themselves in attacks and murders of UPDF and police personnel, civilians, and police establishments without any due regard to safety.

JUST IN: Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe, a 30-year-old suspected assassin who was arrested this week over the shooting of Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba last month has been taken to Nakawa Court to be charged formally

📹@abubakerlubowa #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/fmIYfCRtxE — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 15, 2021

Prosecution further states that on June 1, 2021 at Kisaasi Central Zone within Kampala, the accused attempted to murder Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and two other people; Sgt Khalid Kuboit and Mucunguzi Boniface.

Wampa is also accused of killing Gen Katumba's daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo in an assassination attempt against the minister.



