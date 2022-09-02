VIDEO: Two poachers jailed 8 years for killing 6 lions in Uganda

The poachers have been sentenced to eight years and seven months imprisonment for killing lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park (NP).

The convicts, Vincent Tumuhiirwe and Robert Ariyo, appeared before the Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu at Standards, Utilities and Wildlife court sitting at Buganda Road on September 1.

While sentencing the two, Ms Kamasanyu said their actions were not different from human murderers.

“There are high chances of their children turning into other dangerous people to animals thus there is a need to rehabilitate convicts but also to deter other offenders who are out there as animals too have interest in their lives like humans they do not want to die,” she emphasized.

Ms Kamasanyu further explained that Queen Elizabeth NP has been known to home rare climbing lions, a specie that should be protected. Of the specie, convicts left only four males and one female.

Prosecution said that between March 17 and 19, 2021, the convicts illegally entered Habugombwa Kob Mating Ground in Queen Elizabeth NP in Kanungu District where they hunted and killed six climbing lions and ten white vultures by poisoning.

According to the prosecution, the suspects were found in possession of at least four heads of lions, fifteen legs of lions, one tail of a lion, fifteen paws, a three-litre jerrycan of lion fats and an agricultural pesticide harmful to animals but without a valid wildlife use right.

The court relied on circumstantial and pictorial evidence from the prosecution witnesses including police officers, Game rangers, waders, Laboratory attendants and the scenes of crime officers.