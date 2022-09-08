VIDEO: UAE to repatriate over 400 stranded Ugandans

The Ministry for Gender Labour and Social Development has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) together with the government of Uganda have finalised plans to repatriate over 400 Ugandans who have overstayed their tourist and visit visas in Dubai and other cities.

Speaking to the media in Kampala Thursday, the Minister of Gender, Ms Betty Amongi said that there have been several reports about Ugandans who are stranded in UAE, and the ministry has taken up the matter.

“The majority of the genuine cases have been victims of human trafficking or individuals who travelled on their own and have overstayed their tourist or visit visas,” she said.

She revealed that the August 2022 report from Uganda’s Mission in Abu Dhabi shows that many Ugandans illegally staying in the UAE have been living on the streets.

“The report notes that in early August 2022, the authorities in UAE offered free tickets to all illegal migrants. As a result, many illegal migrant workers have reported to Al Awir Immigration Centre for assessment and eventual repatriation to Uganda,” she said.

Ms Amongi added that whereas migrant workers who travel through licensed companies also suffer distress, they are better placed to seek redress since the government and the recruitment agencies are accountable for them.

However, the report indicates that none of the 452 Ugandans who had reported to the Al Awir Immigration Centre had traveled through a recruitment company.

“We urge all Ugandans who wish to travel abroad for work to do so through formal channels and we are closely working with Ministries of Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs to combat trafficking of Ugandans to UAE and other Middle East countries,” she said.

Ms Amongi also revealed that, the ministry is developing an online monitoring and complaints system that will handle all issues concerning externalisation of labour where migrant worker will register their profile and in case of any complaint they will use the platform to report.

“On the same portal, the complaint can be submitted in form of text, audio or video. The migrant worker’s location will automatically be captured at the point of registering the complaint. The complaint will be received by the local recruitment agency associated with migrant worker, the Embassy and the Ministry,” she said.

Ms Amongi also reiterated that the government is committed to make labour migration safe, regular and orderly by taking a number of measures to promote the creation of employment at home.