VIDEO: Woman arrested for assaulting traffic officer

Police at Jinja Road Station are holding a woman for assaulting a traffic officer after she was asked to provide her driving permit.

A stunning altercation unfolded yesterday when Mercy Timbitwire Bashisha, driving a white Toyota Land Cruiser, allegedly caused an accident and refused to stop when signalled by a traffic police officer from Jinja Road Police Station.

The incident happened at around 11.55 AM, according to a statement by the police.

"She was using her phone while driving and refused to pull over, even after the officer signalled her to stop. After a brief chase, Bashisha parked at the Uganda Manufacturers Association and locked her vehicle. When the officer requested her driving permit, she became aggressive," the statement reads in part.

Today October 18, 2024, at at around 11:55 AM, our traffic police officer from Jinja Road Police Station attempted to stop a white Toyota Land Cruiser (reg. No. UBM 439T) driven by a MERCY TIMBITWIRE BASHISHA who had allegedly caused an accident.



Despite his signals, the… pic.twitter.com/TbyMOi7zNS — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) October 18, 2024

"She not only refused to cooperate but also intimidated and assaulted our officer," the statement further reads.

The situation escalated when Bashisha confiscated the police EPS gadget and two phones belonging to the officer.

Bashisha is currently under detention as investigations continue.

This is not an isolated incident of traffic police officers being assaulted by civilians and fellow law enforcement officers while on duty.

In June 2018, Comedian MC Mariachi and his bodyguard Michael Bunjo were arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer and tearing his uniform.

In March 2019, Maj Gen Matao Kyaligonza was accused of assaulting a female traffic police officer, Sgt Esther Namaganda in Seeta Town.

In May 2020, late Maj Gen Paul Lokech was detained after an alleged confrontation with a senior police officer on Namugongo Road, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

In January 2022, a UPDF Major, Alpha Okui, was arrested for shooting a traffic police officer in the leg. Maj Okui was leading an operation to recover a Military Intelligence vehicle that had knocked a signpost at Kobil in Ntinda, Kampala.

In May 2022, a military officer was filmed harassing a traffic officer by dragging him by his collar in a scuffle over traffic congestion near Mukwano Mall in Kampala. The scuffle ensued after some military officers who were driving in a green vehicle ordered the traffic officer to clear the way for them. The officer, however, told them to be patient.

In December 2022, Kitgum District Police Commander (DPC) Suwed Manshur, was beaten by citizens after he allegedly slapped a police officer. This was after he resisted arrest for flouting a traffic policy that requires motorcyclists to wear a helmet and a reflector jacket