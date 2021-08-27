Vigilantes drafted to fight Masaka gangs

With the macabre killings continuing unabated, youthful residents are being drafted as local defenders against the machete-wielding killers eluding security net.

The Security agencies were by yesterday still unable to unmask the masterminds of gruesome killings in greater Masaka, slightly a month after the machete-wielding killers began terrorising residents.

In Kampala, Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, a retired major general and former domestic spymaster, said, without elaborating, that security forces had taken charge and are “doing everything possible to secure the lives of people within the Masaka region”.

The gangsters have since July 22 chopped dead 20 people during night raids, their latest victims on Wednesday being septuagenarian Annet Nampijja and Peter Mayanja, 35.

The duo resided in Bisanje-Kanyogoga village of Kimaanya/Kabonera Municipality, Masaka City.

Nampijja was slashed to death shortly after she finished preparing dinner and witnesses said her body was found outstretched in front of her house, with the cooked food by her side.

Police responders using torches to light the dark surrounding, taped off the homestead as a crime scene amid growing frustration among panicky residents, some of whom have fled for refuge to stay with their relatives elsewhere.

Security agencies said they had massed up uniformed and non-uniformed operatives in the five affected districts and Masaka city, but residents said no deployment was visible, opening police and military to criticism.

The latest attacks mirror similar ones between 2017 and 2018 in which at least 30 people were murdered in cold blood and more than 50 injured during night raids on residents’ homes by machete-wielding thugs in the same sub region.

Like in previous attacks, the current killers don’t reveal their intent, but on breaking into homes, they hack their target and vanish without taking any possession, not even money.

The pattern of mysterious killings targeting the vulnerable and a striking similarity in the method of execution, on Wednesday prompted Mr Charles Rwomushana, a former head of Political Intelligence at State House, to speculate that a nascent rebel group is at work.

“Such killings always happen when a war is in its early stages where insurgents can kill an underground operative of the state and vice versa,” he said.

But Brig Sande, the commander of the Armoured Brigade, who alongside other top security officials visited the the crime hotspots on Tuesday, discounted the insurgency-in-the-making narrative, arguing that militant masterminds would have already attacked a military installation.

On August 7, an unknown person dropped a letter written in Luganda, the language of the Baganda where the killings are happening, claiming to be a new force fighting President Museveni’s government.

Security forces are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the letter and this threat while in another letter, the assailants asked the officer-in-charge of Misanvu Police Station, Mr Maurice Abongo, to provide them with two guns to help them in their activities.

Mr Abongo dared the letter authors, proclaiming that security forces were on standby for them.

On August 7, the thugs dropped leaflets in Kibinge Sub- county in Bukomansimbi District.

Again, on Wednesday, more threatening leaflets were dropped in Mwaalo and Kyabakuuza on the outskirts of Masaka City.

The state has not pointed any accusing finger at a group or individuals, although Southern regional police spokesman Nsubuga said on Tuesday that they had taken 19 suspects into custody.

What the suspects have told investigators remains tightly guarded as the public pitched for answers and an end to the murders.

Majority of the victims in the latest attacks are elderly men and women, many above 50 years, and venerated in their communities as opinion leaders and small land holders.

For this reason, local leaders and residents have rejected the Tuesday explanation by Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern regional spokesman, who while basing on two incidents in Lyantonde and Lwengo districts, linked the spate of killings to land wrangles.

Among those maimed over the weeks are a catechist, two army reservists and a mobile money dealer.

Masaka City and Lwengo have become the epicentres of the killings, with the rampaging criminals making inroads in villages in Masaka, Bukomansimbi and Sseembabule districts, much to the consternation of security operatives and scare of residents.

Investigators are baffled by the motive of the attackers who walk away without taking property of their victims.

Residents have since tasked security operatives to explain how killers can maraud and commit heinous crimes undetected when a 9pm to 5:30am curfew, during which they patrol, is in place.

Mr Allan Musasire, the chairperson Greater Masaka Youth leaders’ association, asked what crime preventers, some armed, who were active during the electioneering period, are doing amid unexplained murder.

Frustrated by the wave of night attacks by machete-wielding assailants, residents and local leaders in Masaka sub region have resorted to forming vigilante groups to guard villages at night.

According to local leaders, the groups, which will comprise mainly the youth, will work alongside police to keep watch and ensure security at night.

In addition to vigilante groups, local leaders have also advised each household to buy whistles.

“As we finalise the formation of the vigilante groups, each household should get whistles which they can blow many times to signal the presence of attackers, where possible they should also keep their own machetes ready for self-defence,” Mr Vincent Ssewagye, the chairperson Setaala Village, Masaka City, said yesterday

Mr Ssewagye said they have already created WhatsApp groups where key security officials in the area are members to ease coordination.

He confirmed that able bodied-youth in the area are being mobilised to take part in vigilance-keeping during the night.

According to Ms Topista Ssenkungu, Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner, the decision to form vigilante groups was hatched by residents and local leaders and they fully support the idea.

“Our people have known that security starts with them, for the few weeks the village security teams have cooperated well with police, our district has not registered any new attacks,” he said

Victims of the attacks say a gang numbering about four to five men and armed with crude weapons such as pangas (machetes), nails, axes, and clubs, attacked the villages, hack and clobber the residents in the middle of the night.

According to Ibrahim Al-Malik Kitatta, the district chairperson Lwengo, where most of the gruesome murders have occurred, mobilisation is ongoing to ensure that residents give themselves the first line of security before seeking backup from armed forces.

“We are not seated, our local leaders at grassroots are waking up village security teams (mayumba kumi) to secure the areas,” he said, adding, “Hotels and small lodging facilities hosting overnight travellers are also going to be compelled to register all their clients.”

He said where possible the districts will commit a small portion of their budget to facilitate the vigilantes since the volatile security concerns the lives of all residents.

Mr Mark Kimuli, a resident of Kabonera Trading Centre, said although the involvement of residents in securing villages is good, it mirrors a failed security system.

“We pay taxes to have security, good roads, access services in public hospitals and schools, but all these are failing. It is quite absurd,” Mr Kimuli lamented.

Mr Fred Bamwime, the Masaka resident city commissioner, said they have laid down sub-county level strategies to counter the rising insecurity, with vigilantes being drafted at the initiation of residents to bolster patrols and emergency response by state security operatives

“On top of beefing up security, we have given out toll free lines, drums and whistles to village security committees to strengthen this operation,” he said

The RCC added that several key suspects have been arrested and will soon be paraded before the public.

“Of course, we have not arrested all of them and the hunt is still ongoing,” he added.

The assailants, who first resurfaced mid-last month, have continued to wreak havoc in Masaka sub region despite assurance from security agencies that they have strengthened motorised and foot patrols in the area.

Mr Muhammad Kateregga, a senior citizen and former Bukomansimbi District chairperson, believes that team work between the security and residents is a magic bullet to restore peace in the area.

He said: “We tried it during the first episodes of the attacks in 2017 and it worked. I am sure if residents take the security of their respective family members as a priority, this current insecurity will be fought.”

Mr Simon Ssekinde, a resident of Bisanje-Kanyogoga village, said he is ready to volunteer and guard his village.

“We need to defend ourselves from the attackers. And this possibly explains why we need to keep alert with sticks and the machetes,” he said.

Mr Samuel Ssemambo, 50, a resident of Bigando village in Lwengo District, believes that deploying vigilantes may not be a solution since the attackers appear to have infiltrated the security intelligence system.

“Until we know the motive of the attackers, our efforts to keep our own security are useless,” Mr Ssemambo said.

Mr Patrick Kisekulo, the Kyotera District chairperson, said residents are on high alert even though night attacks have not spread to the area.

“We have tasked the LC III chairpersons to mobilis[e] in their respective sub counties so that residents coordinate in getting ready for self-defence. Residents are also advised to use all sorts of items that can make a sound for example drums, tins, jerry cans and whistles so that they alert their neighbours in case they are attacked,” he said.

In one of his recent televised addresses on the Covid-19 pandemic and security situation in the country, President Museveni categorically stated that his government had wiped out the machete-wielding thugs, particularly in Masaka area and praised Resty Nakyambade. Ms Nakyambade is a former victim who catapulted to national fame when a distress telephone call that she made, according to President Museveni, saved her life and helped security to corner the outlaws and break their back.

She has since been tapped to work as a nurse in the Special Forces.

Security agencies alleged that a one Musa Ggaliwango and Mohammed Kiddawalime, whom mob in Bukukula Trading Centre in Kalungu District killed on April 10, 2018 during a foiled robbery at Kyambadde’s home, led the group.

What they say

Ms Prossy Nakanwagi- Business woman in Kinoni town council

Unemployment among youth is the root cause of this insecurity. Government should invest more in creating jobs for them. The situation will normalise.

Rev Fr Richard Mugisha, priest Bisanje Catholic parish

These are signs of insecurity because the assailants are not targeting money. Their major aim is taking people’s lives. We call upon police to apply a hard hand.

Mr James Ssengooba- Chairperson Busubi Village, Busubi parish

We already have five vigilantes who move around the entire village at night to ensure that our people are safe.

Ms Cissy Namujju- Lwengo Woman MP

I have already engaged the Internal Affairs minister, Mr Kahinda Otafiire. We want the government to act.

Dr Twaha Kagabo- MP Bukoto South

We urge our people to respect curfew hours because attackers move around that time. They should also cooperate with the policein reporting suspicious elements.

Mr Derrick Genza -resident, Kagganda Village, Lwengo District

I ask government to organise village meetings and randomly select vigilantes who can be deployed at night to beef up security.

Mr Joseph Nsamba- resident of Kyassonko Village Lwengo District

Government through its local security system can sort out this mess, it doesn’t have a rebel connection.

Richard Ssebamala (Bukoto Central MP)

“Security has been reluctant to swing into action. We are calling upon security organisations to be vigilant.”

Jennifer Nabatanzi- Kagganda Parish Woman councillor

It seems some disgruntled people have resorted to murder as a means of sorting out small misunderstandings. We ask government to beef up security.

Mr Joseph Bugembe- LC III Chairperson Kisekka sub county

We have held several security meetings with security officers and resolved that LC I chairpersons ensure registration of all residents and visitors in their villages.

Ms Jamirah Namujju, resident Kyazanga Village, Lwengo District

It seems government has failed on its commitment to protect us and our property. We are contemplating relocating to other areas for safety.

