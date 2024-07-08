Village chairman, defence secretary drown in Lake Kyoga

Three people including a village local council chairperson and the secretary for defence have died in two separate water accidents in a space of two days on the Lake Kyoga waters in Nakasongola District.

Police in Nakasongola District have identified the deceased as Henry Bagonza, the Kikulubya village chairperson in Nabiswera Sub County, Noah Matovu the Secretary for Defence at Kikulubya village and Afan Kalige, a resident of Kazwama Sub County.

While Afan Kalige drowned after jumping into the water after being intercepted by the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit on July 4, 2024 over illegal fishing, Bagonza and Matovu drowned after failing to maneuver through strong waves on July 5.

The Savannah Region Police spokesperson Mr Sam Twineamazima in a press statement said that Afan and two other suspects now under arrest were intercepted by the FPU team for use of unauthorised fishing gear at Ninga landing site but they dived into the water to avoid arrest.

“Two suspects identified by single names as Arafat and Charles were rescued from the water by the FPU team while the third suspect identified as Afani Kalige drowned in the water,” he said.

Mr Miiro Richard, the Nakasongola District Councilor representing Nabiswera Sub County said: “The family members of Bagonza and Matovu and residents out of suspicion went to the waters to find out what had happened after the duo took long to return. They saw a floating boat and clothes but the village chairperson and his defence secretary were missing.”

A team of fishermen reportedly retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the water after more than two hours of searching for the missing persons.