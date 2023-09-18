Village chairman found dead in Kyegegwa stone quarry

Police in Kyegegwa District are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding the murder of Patrick Baguma, a 47-year-old village chairman for Kisambya cell, Kisambya ward, Mpara Town Council in Kyegegwa District.

The deceased was brutally killed by unknown assailants on Sunday night, and his lifeless body was later discovered in a stone quarry near his residence.

According to Rwenzori West police spokesperson Vincent Twesige, Baguma was killed after he left his home at around 8 pm on Sunday.

“The deceased was heading to the Kyakikoyo Trading Center to take empty jerrycans which he intended to use for milk collection the following day (Monday),” Twesige said.

After taking the jerrycans from Moses Kyamanywa, the deceased left Kyamanywa's place at approximately 9pm and embarked on his journey back home, riding his motorcycle but never reached his destination.

"It wasn't until 6am on Monday that the body of Baguma was discovered by his close neighbor Emmanuel Nyakana. The gruesome sight revealed that Baguma had blood covering his face, and his body lay within the confines of the stone quarry next to his home,” police said in a brief statement.

Additionally, it was revealed that the perpetrators stole Baguma's motorcycle and mobile phone.

“Only his motorcycle helmet was found at the crime scene,” according to police.

By press time on Monday afternoon, the deceased's body had been transported to Kyegegwa Hospital for post-mortem.