Village chairperson killed by unknown assailants

Residents of Kagologolo Town Council in Bukomansimbi District were Wednesday gripped with shock after unknown assailants killed a village chairperson.

The deceased, Sabiiti Kibirango, 72, was the chairperson of Mbaale A Village.

According to Ms Resty Nansubuga, a resident at the village, the deceased was killed on Tuesday evening after unknown people called him on phone and asked to meet him, a request he obliged to by jumping onto his motorcycle where he made journey of no return to Kagologolo trading centre.

"When we found his motorcycle parked by the roadside, we knew Kibirango was not fine. We called his mobile phone but there was no response so we launched a search and we found his body lying in a pool of blood inside a nearby coffee plantation," Ms Nansubuga said in an interview on Wednesday.

Ms Zulaikah Nalubega, the deceased’s second wife, said she last saw her husband last Thursday as he had been staying with her co-wife.

"Despite staying around Kagologolo Town, I didn't know that my husband was within the area. Children of my co-wife asked me whether their father was at my home, but I had no clue, we started the hunt for him until we found his body," Ms Nalubega said.

Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Jane Francise Kagaayi, asked the family members to remain calm as police carry out investigations.

