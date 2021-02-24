Village chairperson resurfaces after a month in hiding

By Jessica Nabukenya More by this Author

MITYANA- A village chairperson in Mityana District who has been missing for over month has resurfaced.

Mr Hamidu Ssentumbwe, the chairperson Wabigalo Village in Ttamu Division, Mityana Municipality went missing on January 13.

His disappearance caused panic among relatives and friends who suspected that he had been kidnapped by the security operatives who have been hunting down civilians mainly supporters of the Opposition National Unity Platform.

Mr Ssentumbwe on Tuesday showed up at the office of Mityana District Resident District Commissioner, Mr Herman Ssentongo.

Mr Ssentumbe who said he was hiding in Masaka District following a raid on his home by UPDF soldiers.

“Some soldiers came and told me to open my door. Before I opened, they kicked the door but I managed to escape unhurt through the back door. That incident left me terrified, and I decided to abandon my home hide,” he said.

Advertisement

The village chairperson said he is not aware why armed soldiers stormed his home at night yet he is not a criminal.

“At least now it is very clear that he was not kidnapped and killed as some people have been alleging,” Mr Ssentongo said.

Since January, residents of Mityana Municipality, like in many other parts in central Uganda have been living in fear following incidents of kidnappings and abductions by security agencies.

In Mityana town dozens of people desert the urban centre as early as 7am because they fear being arrested and tortured by the security operatives while others no longer sleep in their homes.

Mr Lakhan Muzungu, the deputy mayor Mityana Central Division was recently beaten up by soldiers who found him closing his shop.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com