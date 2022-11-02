Village leaders to govt: We want motorcycles not bicycles

The village chairpersons in Kabarole District, have asked the government to stop giving them bicycles as means of transport but consider giving them motorcycles and increasing the ex-gratia of Shs120,000 they receive annually.

They said this on Tuesday when the state minister for local government, Ms Victoria Businge Rusoke was handing over bicycles to 362 village chairpersons in the district.

According to the village chairpersons, it is a shame to see the government paying older persons Shs25,000 monthly while village chairpersons are being paid Shs10,000.

Mr Elias Alinaitwe, the chairman of Rwakenzi village in Kasenda Town Council, said that although they accepted to take bicycles this time, the government should know that chairpersons do a great job in monitoring government programs which require motorcycles.

“At my age I don’t need a bicycle, I need a motorcycle because I no longer use bicycles to move,” he said.

Mr Christopher Gamukama, 66, the chairman of Kabata village, said he has spent 35 years as village chairperson saying it’s unfortunate to see that the government is giving him a bicycle yet he is soon going to retire.

“In 2023, we shall elect other village chairpersons, I am getting old and I want to retire, government should have given me a motorcycle as my package at least,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Irumba, chairman of Hakabale village said: “What can you use with this bicycle at this time? We work hard but at the end of the year we are paid Shs120,000, it's unfair.”

Mr David Agaba, chairman of Rujembe village said: “Yes they have given us bicycles but we have put in much transport to come and pick them. I will use Shs40,000 to transport myself and Shs10,000 for my bicycle, is that fair?”

He said for one to become village chairperson they inject much money into campaigns and also have families to look after, so they can waste all their time doing government work yet at the end of the year they will be paid just Shs120,000.

The chairperson of the Uganda Local Government Association, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, who doubles as Kabarole District chairman, said it’s true the village chairpersons need motorcycles and it’s what they had requested, but they should patiently wait for the government response.

“The government is recognizing you that is why it has given you bicycles. We know you want an increase in your ex-gratia and also motorcycles. It's what we had requested from the government, but for now, take bicycles and don’t sell them,” he said.

Minister Businge responded that the village chairpersons should not lose hope in the government adding that the government knows their demands.