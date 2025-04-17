Village saving groups boost livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Soroti

Farmers in Soroti District are reaping the benefits of joining village savings groups, a grassroots initiative that is transforming lives by promoting financial inclusion, resilience, and modern agricultural practices.

In a region where smallholder farming is heavily reliant on unpredictable rainfall and limited access to credit, Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) have emerged as a crucial safety net.

Facilitated by Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI) under the Sustainable Environmental Agro Solutions (SEAS) program, the model trains farmers in financial literacy and group savings schemes.

“Our lives have changed since we started the saving groups,” said Merica Akimo, chairperson of the Aparisa Environmental Management Farmer Group in Tubur Sub-county.

“It is more than saving money. It is an investment — a way of building a better future for ourselves, our families, and our communities,” she added.

CIDI project coordinator Sam Andrew Opio told Monitor that over 14 savings groups have been established across seven sub-counties in Soroti — Katine, Soroti, Kamuda, Gweri, Arapai, Asuret and Tubur.

“Once households are clustered, they are encouraged to form savings groups. Members can borrow money at low interest rates to start or expand businesses,” Opio said.

Among the beneficiaries is 28-year-old Patrick Ecwaku of Amen B village, who lost his parents and struggled to support his two younger brothers. “I lived in poverty, but thanks to the training by CIDI, I can now save and borrow responsibly. I built a three-bedroom house and married my wife,” he said.

Ecwaku also adopted improved farming techniques. “Where I used to harvest 1–2 bags of groundnuts from an acre, I now get 5–7 bags,” he said.

Rebecca Alupo, treasurer of the Amen B United Farmers group, borrowed Shs300,000 to invest in piglets.

“I bought three piglets at Shs100,000 each, and each produced about seven piglets,” she said.

With earnings from sales and her annual savings of over Shs 1 million, she bought a cow and pays school fees for her children.

Katine United Farmer Group is planning to launch a village bank after two years of saving without sharing the pool. The group has Shs28 million in savings and Shs17 million in active loans.

Beyond savings, members are trained in modern agriculture, including apiculture, tree planting, piggery, poultry, and liquid soap making.

Each 30-member group received 10 sheep as startup capital last June. Most have since multiplied their stock.

Simon Ojwang, chairperson of the Katine United Farmers group, urged young people to join. “We need more youths to share in our success and help develop the community,” he said.

Samuel Musisi, CIDI’s Soroti branch team leader, encouraged farmers to seek help when facing challenges. “We are here for you,” he said.