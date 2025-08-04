Village shaken after attempted exhumation of Kamuli mob action victim

Authorities in eastern Uganda have launched an investigation after unknown individuals attempted to exhume a man’s body just hours after his burial, sparking fears of ritual sacrifice among residents.

The incident occurred in Bukanga Zone, Namunyingi Parish, Balawoli Sub-county, Kamuli District, where Steven Waiswa had been laid to rest on Friday following a traditional burial at his ancestral home.

Waiswa reportedly died after being subjected to mob action over allegations linking him to the killing of another resident two months ago, claims that remain unverified.

“We buried our son on Friday. But as we returned to the graveyard for a traditional ghost-chasing ceremony around 2:00am, we heard footsteps in the nearby banana plantation,” said Mercy Nampina, a close family relative.

According to Nampina, the suspects fled the scene when they realized they had been seen. “We found the grave disturbed, with his legs hanging out,” she said, noting that the family could not immediately confirm whether any body parts had been removed, raising suspicions of ritual motives.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, confirmed the attempted exhumation and said officers had been dispatched to investigate the case.

“It is illegal to tamper with graves or interfere with the peace of the dead. Those responsible will face serious legal consequences,” Mr Kasadha said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, which has previously experienced similar cases. Badru Bamuwa, the Local Council Chairperson for Namunyingi Parish, said this was the fourth attempted exhumation in two years.

“We don’t know what they take the bodies for, but the community must stop engaging in these criminal and shameful practices,” Bamuwa said, urging locals to remain vigilant and work closely with law enforcement.

Uganda continues to grapple with cases of mob action and suspected ritual-related crimes, especially in rural areas where traditional beliefs remain deeply entrenched. Human rights advocates have called for increased public education and broader access to justice to reduce such incidents.

As investigations continue, police and local leaders have appealed for calm and assured the public that those behind the attempted exhumation will be brought to justice.