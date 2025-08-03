Village shaken after attempted exhumation of Kamuli mob justice victim

Authorities in eastern Uganda have launched an investigation after unidentified individuals attempted to exhume a man’s body just hours after his burial, in what residents fear may have been a ritual-related act.

The incident occurred in Bukanga Zone, Namunyingi Parish, Balawoli Sub-county, Kamuli District, where Steven Waiswa had been laid to rest late Friday in a traditional ceremony at his ancestral home.

The burial followed Waiswa’s death, which locals say resulted from mob justice after he was accused of involvement in the killing of another resident two months ago. The allegations remain unverified.

“We buried our son on Friday. But as we returned to the graveyard for a traditional ghost-chasing ceremony around 2:00am, we heard footsteps in the nearby banana plantation,” said Mercy Nampina, a close relative.

She added: “When they saw us nearing, they quickly ran off. We found the grave disturbed, with his legs hanging out.”

Nampina noted that the family could not immediately determine whether any body parts were taken, sparking fears the incident could be linked to ritual sacrifice, a belief not uncommon in some Ugandan communities.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha confirmed the attempted exhumation and said a team of officers had been dispatched to investigate.

“It is illegal to tamper with graves or interfere with the peace of the dead. Those responsible will face serious legal consequences,” Kasadha said.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, where similar incidents have occurred in recent years. Badru Bamuwa, the local council chairperson for Namunyingi Parish, said this was the fourth exhumation in two years.

“We don’t know what they take the bodies for, but the community must stop engaging in these criminal and shameful practices,” Bamuwa said, calling for vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement.

Uganda continues to grapple with occasional cases of mob justice and ritual-related crimes, especially in rural areas where traditional beliefs remain deeply rooted. Rights activists have called for greater public education and improved access to formal justice systems to prevent such incidents.

While investigations continue, police and local leaders have appealed to residents to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.