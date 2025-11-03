Villages in ruins as landslides death toll rises to 18

Sebei Sub-region is mourning. It is weeping, crying in the rain. The events of the night of October 30 and the night of November 1 have left deep cracks and wounds in their hearts, as they have in the mountainous region. Four landslides in a space of 48 hours have left at least 18 dead, 10 injured, and more than 20 people unaccounted for across the three districts that make up the sub-region: Kapchorwa, Kween and Bukwo. Their homes were buried by mud, and others destroyed by boulders rolling downhill following non-stop rainfall across one week.

Sebei, lying some 2,345 meters above sea level, is famous for its high altitude training for athletes, all-year-round cool weather and persistent rain, and largely agricultural communities. What had happened many years ago – and residents still fear – were rockslides because of the rocky terrain. The mudslides came as an unpleasant surprise. And the rains have not ceased.

They have continued to pound, so much that even Lilian Aber, the State minister for Disaster Preparedness, could not do much when she arrived in Chesawer Sub-county in Bukwo yesterday to ascertain the situation. Ms Aber advised communities to leave landslide-prone areas and promised relief support for the affected communities.

The death toll in Bukwo had risen to eight by press time after the recovery of three more bodies yesterday. But the whereabouts of 14 people from three different households remained a mystery after their homes were swept away and buried by the landslides.

In Kwanwa Village, Kapteka Parish, Chesower Sub-county, mudslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall buried four houses. The grief in the affected villages has sent a chilling effect across the sub-region.

“As of now [Saturday], three individuals have been rescued in Kwanwa Village, and two dead bodies have been retrieved from the scene. The survivors have been taken to the nearest health facility for medical treatment, while the deceased have been transported to Kapchorwa Mortuary for post-mortem examination,” Mr Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi police spokesperson, said.

Earlier, another landslide struck Chepkubortin Village in the same parish, killing three and injuring more, who are still hospitalised at Bukwo. The district has been battered heavily compared with Kween and Kapchorwa. In Chesower, the most affected sub-county, the water transmission lines have been destroyed, while Longhorn Sub-county has been cut off. Six community outreach bridges have been submerged as pockets of landslides and rockslides rock Kowobelyo, Kortek, Chekwasta, Kapsarur, Kabei, among others.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has dispatched a team of at least 50 soldiers led by Maj Patrick Gumisirza to help dig up the debris, with a reinforcement of another 100 soldiers expected today. In Kapshomu Cell in Kutung Ward in Kapchorwa Municipality, the family of Wilfred Chebet is yet to come to terms with the tragedy that befell the home on November 1. A disaster triggered by heavy rains buried their house, killing four family members out of the six, who were asleep at the time of the incident.

We visited the village on Saturday and were greeted by hundreds of people mourning and crying uncontrollably as a woman clutching a photo of one of the children who had died, identified as Charity Chelangat. Chelangat, 25, who had graduated with a diploma in Nursing from Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery on October 31, died with her mother, Scovia Chelangat, and two others, Divine and Prossy.

Mr Chebet, who is still unconscious, and his elder wife, who sustained a fracture, are admitted to Kapchorwa hospital in critical condition. Scovia and her daughter had visited the co-wife’s home after the graduation and were persuaded to spend the night over due to unceasing rains. Ms Faith Chelangat, a neighbour and daughter-in-law, said the loss was painful and unimaginable.

“The disaster occurred at around 4am on Saturday. I was woken up by my husband, saying there was danger. When I reached here, indeed, I found the house had been buried. We cried loudly, and people started coming. Four bodies were retrieved, including for Charity,” she said.

Ms Chelangat added: “The big rock came tumbling down, crushing everything in its path and buried the house.”

As she narrated the ordeal to Monitor, the elders and other locals sat in silent clusters, with their mood communicated by the gloomy faces. “My elder brother had lived here for 30 years; nothing like this had ever happened in this community. We are in tears because his entire family has been wiped away, even though his daughter had just graduated,” Mr Joseph Cherukut said. A few kilometres away, in Chema Sub-county, the disaster buried another house. Although no death was registered, it left behind a trail of destruction of livelihoods. Mr Franco Chelangat, a resident and survivor, said the disasters have traumatised them. “We are having sleepless nights because the rains are still on.

The government should come to our rescue before anything more dangerous occurs,” Mr Chelangat said. Kween District was also not spared after landslides buried three homes near each other and left 6 people dead, including children, four from one family in Kaptanga Village, Tuikat Sub-county.

David Mande Kapcheronge, the LCV councillor for Tuigat, explained on Friday morning that the area remained a danger following continued rainfall. He said even those who had been found alive were in critical condition and they feared the death toll could go higher. Mr Chesang said police will continue to advise the public to vacate areas prone to landslides during this period of heavy rainfall to prevent further casualties.

“As the search and recovery operation is still ongoing, we ask the locals living in landslide-prone areas to vacate to safe zones,” he said.

Mr Ronald Mangusho, the LCV councillor of Tongwo Ward in Kapchorwa Municipality, said the government should prioritise relocation of the affected families.

“We ask the government to provide immediate assistance in the form of rescue operations, relief supplies, and medical aid to the affected,” he said.

By yesterday, the road connecting Kapchorwa-Suam had also been completely blocked due to the accumulation of heavy soil and boulders. Police said efforts are underway to clear the obstruction. Ms Everlyne Chebet Kubarika, the LCV chairperson of Kapchorwa, said the disaster was unprecedented. “It's been a dark Saturday for Kapchorwa and Sebei at large.

We regret that the government had identified some of these areas as prone to landslides but had not relocated them,” Ms Kubarika said. In 2024, the government launched an exercise dubbed Cash Transfer strategy to speed up the relocation of locals living in landslide areas, which was meant to cover a total of about 4,827 households, with Bududa taking a big share of 2,050, Manafwa 900, Namisindwa 500, Sironko 500, Mbale 107, Kapchorwa 133, Bukwo 173, Bulambuli 210 and Kween 254. Ms Kubarika said the government should expedite the process of resettling people living in high-risk areas.

“The government should rescue people rather than respond when the people have died,” she said.

Kapchorwa Woman MP Phyllis Chemutai said the sub-region had never experienced such disasters where mudslides cause huge rocks to roll from the cliffs and kill people.

“The government should intervene like they have done in Bugisu and resettle our people,” she said.

The government has been resettling households at high risk of landslides in the Elgon Sub-region since the 2010 Nametsi landslide disaster, where over 100 lives were lost.

The survivors of the 2010 landslides were relocated to government land in Kiryandongo District, but later in 2019 government procured land for resettlement within the Bugisu Sub-region, Bulambuli District. Close to 300 families, comprising more than 5,000 people, have so far been resettled.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kapchorwa, Mr Martin Sakajja, said the office of the Prime Minister was intervening.

“The government is intervening, but still we request the people living in high-risk areas to vacate to the safe places,” he said.

However, Mr Tom Wandera, an environment expert at Butaleja District Environment Office, said the continued loss of soil due to soil erosion will continue into the recurrence of multiple landslides.

“The only viable solution is for locals to embrace planting of indigenous trees, digging trenches, terracing, and embracing better farming practices,” he said.



