Vine aircraft crashes in Jinja

A small aircraft which was being operated by a student from the Jinja-based Vine Air Flight Academy on Thursday afternoon veered off the runway at Kimaka airstrip and crashed. The incident happened just about 20 meters away from the airstrip.

The unnamed student was immediately rescued from the aircraft and taken to an undisclosed location.

The damaged aircraft, which is visible from the airstrip fence has been covered with orange-coloured plastic bags under the tight watch of tourism police to deter members of the general public from accessing the area.

Mr Vincent Makanga, the Kimaka Cell chairperson in Jinja City Southern Division, said that the residents who had gathered to see the aircraft were dispersed by police with live bullets.

Mr Peterson Mugabo, a motorcyclist in the area said that he heard the crash and rushed to the airstrip only to see tourism police condoning off the accident scene.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Spokesperson, Mr Vianney Luggya confirmed the accident, saying the affected student escaped unhurt and the situation is under control.

Mr Dodd Katendeigwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Vine Air Flight Academy, said there was minor damage to the aircraft.