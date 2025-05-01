The Vine Uganda empowers women through literacy and skills training

Despite the introduction of Universal Primary Education, a significant number of individuals, particularly women and young mothers continue to struggle with illiteracy. Many had dropped out of school due to social challenges such as poverty, teenage pregnancy, or family responsibilities.

To address this gap, The Vine Uganda launched a community development program offering Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) classes and hands-on skills training. On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the organization held its 6th graduation ceremony, celebrating 170 FAL learners and 7 women who completed training in tailoring.

This milestone marked a profound achievement for the graduates, who have acquired valuable skills to support themselves and positively impact their communities.

Ms Gari Meacham, President of The Vine, highlighted the transformative power of education: “Literacy brings dignity, unlocks a world of knowledge, and helps you to be treated fairly,” she said.

Graduates were urged to apply their new skills to drive positive change within their families and neighborhoods. Mr Richard Mwogereze, Executive Director of The Vine Uganda, reaffirmed the organization’s mission to provide education for life, aimed at fostering sustainable development and community transformation.

“Be different, and stay anchored in our core values—love for God, knowledge to change the world. Integrity, spirituality, and morality will draw customers to you,” Mr. Mwogereze told the graduates, underscoring the importance of values-driven entrepreneurship.

Ms Vero Mirembe, the best tailoring student, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the program: “The Vine has lifted many young girls and mothers. It has given us hope, filled with faith. In God's trust, we shall bear the much-valued fruits to His glory.”

Kamuli District Chairperson, Mr Maxwell Kuwembula, advised the graduates: “Go to the field. Build trust through timely and quality delivery. But also be innovative—go the extra mile to add value to your work.”



