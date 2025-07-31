Violence, delays and low turnout mar Kapchorwa NRM election repeat

The re-election of NRM parliamentary flag bearers in Kapchorwa District on Thursdays was marred by incidents of violence, delays, and low voter turnout.

The exercise, which covered Tingey County, Kapchorwa Municipality, and the Kapchorwa District Woman MP seat, was ordered by the NRM Electoral Commission after nullifying earlier results due to allegations of malpractice, voter intimidation, corruption, and violence.

Several polling stations across the district visited by this reporter had not opened by election time, while others were still waiting for delivery of election materials, leaving many voters stranded.

"We expected a smooth process, but what we are seeing is chaos and delay," said Mr John Yeko, a frustrated voter. Frustrated residents blamed poor coordination and inadequate communication from party officials for the confusion that marred the day.

In Kapchorwa Municipality, reports of multiple voting emerged, with some individuals allegedly registering at more than one polling station. "Some people were seen voting in more than one place, which is very disappointing for a party that preaches democracy," said Ms. Agnes Chebet, a voter in East Division.

Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr. Martin Sakajja, confirmed challenges, stating, "There were cases of violence and low voter turnout in some areas, although most of the district remained peaceful." Mr. Yasin Seiko, the assistant RDC, noted minimal cases of violence, particularly in Tingey County.

The district witnessed an unprecedented security presence, with heavy deployment of security forces, including the Uganda Police Force, UPDF, and ASTU. According to Mr. Seiko, several officers were mobilized from neighboring districts such as Mbale, Sironko, and other surrounding areas to reinforce the local security teams. "The polling exercise was tightly coordinated and commanded by senior police officers, underscoring the significance and sensitivity of the electoral process," said Mr. Fredrick Chesang, Sipi regional police spokesperson.

Residents played an active role in safeguarding the integrity of the process, keeping polling stations under close watch alongside security forces. "This time, we decided to be vigilant. We don’t want any manipulation. Even with soldiers here, it’s the people who are guarding the vote," said Mary Chemutai, a resident of Kaselem Sub-county.

At some polling sites, residents openly challenged individuals they suspected of attempting to disrupt the process or influence voters. "We’re tired of being used. Whether you’re big or small, we’re watching you. The community is awake now," said Joseph Cherop, a boda boda rider from Kapchorwa Town.

As voting continued into the late afternoon, logistical hiccups remained a concern. The acting District Registrar, Isaac Chepkurui, emphasized that the election is transparent and free of fear. By press time, people had started gathering at the district headquarters where the tally is going to take place.

Sources at Kapchorwa Central Police revealed that several individuals were arrested on allegations of inciting or participating in acts of violence during the re-election. Despite the strong presence of police, UPDF, and ASTU, locals were seen gathering early at polling centers, monitoring voter turnout, and ensuring transparency.

Kapchorwa has 641 villages.

The candidates contesting in the re-run across various constituencies in Kapchorwa district are:

Kapchorwa Municipality

Mr Patrick Kitiya Solimo, Mr Martin Chemonges, Mr Alex Chelimo, and Mr Muban Alfred Satya

Tingey County

Mr Twalla Fadil (Incumbent), Mr Soyekwo Kenneth, and Ms Nancy Chelangat

Women MP Seat

Ms Phyllis Chemutai (Incumbent), Ms Susan Chemutai, Ms Juliet Baulah Cheboyeyin, and Ms Jalia Seiko Chikasire.



