Violence erupts in Jinja NRM mayoral primaries ahead of Thursday polls

Violence has marred the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Jinja South Division mayoral seat, with rival factions clashing just days before the polls slated for Thursday.

Supporters of the two NRM candidates Mr Anjoga Rogers Egesa and Mr Faruwa Kitakule have been embroiled in wrangles since the structural delegate elections in Jinja City. Tensions escalated Tuesday evening when Mr Kitakule’s supporters allegedly attacked Mr Anjoga’s campaign team during a canvassing drive in Loco Village, a local fishing community.

Armed with machetes, Kitakule’s supporters reportedly torched a tuk-tuk (three-wheeled motorcycle) and smashed the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the opposing team. Thirteen people were injured in the clash and admitted to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, several with serious wounds.

Mr Abudala, the tuk-tuk rider, said they were peacefully conducting their final campaign drive when they were ambushed. “Fortunately, police arrived just in time to rescue us and prevent further harm,” he said.

Mr Anjoga claimed the violence started after a woman reported that her son a supporter of his had been beaten. “When I went to check on him, Kitakule’s group descended on us, beating people and setting my tuk-tuk and car on fire,” he said.

One of the victim.The burnt tuk-tuk. PHOTO BY ISAAC KINTU.

Jinja South Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Mr Martine Kasonzi, condemned the violence and warned candidates and their supporters against inciting attacks.

“We are in a democratic country where citizens have the right to elect leaders of their choice without fear or intimidation,” he said, adding that security has been deployed to ensure peaceful elections and that anyone who violates electoral laws will be arrested and prosecuted.

Kiira Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Nsaba, also condemned the incident and said similar attempts at violence had been contained during the recently concluded NRM parliamentary primaries.

“I urge all candidates to rein in their supporters. Anyone found inciting or participating in violence will be arrested and face the full force of the law,” Mr Nsaba said.



