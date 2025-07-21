Violence in NRM primaries signals crisis for 2026 elections – Democratic Front

Newly launched opposition Democratic Front (DF) party has sounded concern over widespread violence, voter bribery, and fraud during the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, warning it could pave the way for a “bloody and compromised” 2026 general election.

At a press briefing in Kampala on Monday, DF Electoral Commission Chairperson Henry Lubowa decried the chaos that marred the NRM’s internal vote, saying it exposed a dangerous normalization of political violence and corruption.

“This violence points to an election where NRM candidates are going to be violent against our candidates. They believe they must kill or bribe to reach Parliament. That party is endorsing commercialization of politics,” Lubowa held.

Lubowa urged Ugandans to reject candidates who emerged from such “chaotic and unethical” contests, and called on opposition aspirants to avoid political thuggery.

He warned that without strong internal democracy within parties, Uganda’s electoral process would face a deeper crisis of credibility.

“If political parties like NRM don’t clean up their internal processes, they are exporting violence into the national contest. Uganda will continue producing leaders who believe violence or money is the ticket to Parliament,” he added.

Lubowa’s remarks came as DF continued receiving nomination forms from its aspirants ahead of the 2026 general election.

The party says over 80 individuals have so far returned their forms nationwide.

Meanwhile, President Museveni in a July 17 statement also condemned the violence and malpractice during the primaries. He vowed legal action against those accused of altering results, voter bribery, and involvement in violence, including incidents reportedly involving security forces.

“These are politically and ideologically wrong and must be condemned by all lovers of the NRM and Uganda,” Museveni said, warning: “The easiest to start with are those who altered results—and we are coming for you.”

The president revealed that 9.22 million NRM members participated in the vote, nearly 50 percent of the party’s 18.5 million registered members.

Despite acknowledging irregularities, he urged supporters not to be provoked and promised justice.

As the fallout continues, DF insists the violence should not be dismissed as a party affair, but rather a sign of systemic issues that threaten Uganda’s political stability.

“If the culture of impunity continues unchecked,” Lubowa said, “2026 could be bloody.”