Violence, intimidation cast shadow over NRM primaries in eastern Uganda

Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is facing significant turmoil ahead of today’s parliamentary primaries, with violent clashes and accusations of voter bribery casting a shadow over the electoral process in key constituencies.

In Butembe constituency, Jinja District, supporters of rival candidates Charles Kabule Sande and Shaban Okumu, the Mayor of Kakira Town Council, have been locked in bitter conflict.

The discord escalated during the lead-up to the polls, marked by reports of assaults, alleged abductions, and intimidation among the two camps.

Both factions reportedly maintain loyal “brigade squads” known locally as E’gaali, with each accusing the other of illegal arrests and detentions.

Okumu’s supporters stormed the Kakira Police Station on Tuesday to protest what they described as unlawful detentions orchestrated by Kabule’s faction in collusion with police officers.

“We had just finished our meeting when Kabule’s boys attacked us and started beating us,” said Frank Mukiza, an Okumu supporter who claims to have been assaulted.

Kabule countered the allegations, accusing Okumu’s supporters of detaining his followers unlawfully.

Local residents have expressed concern that the internal party violence risks damaging the NRM’s public image.

“This infighting is damaging the party’s reputation, and the public is watching closely,” said Brian Byarugaba, a voter from Kakira.

Joint security personnel march through the streets of Jinja City on July 17, 2025 night ahead of the NRM primaries scheduled for July 17. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA.

Police have cautioned both candidates to control their supporters and warned of arrests for further breaches of election guidelines. Kiira Region Police Commander Charles Nsaba said, “We have cautioned them. Continued violence will lead to prosecution.”

In neighboring Namutumba District, Busoga East Regional Police Commander Abbas Ssenyonjo warned candidates against voter bribery and election-related violence ahead of today’s primaries. “Reports indicate planned cash distributions during night hours to sway votes, which distorts the democratic process,” he said.

Resident District Commissioner Fredrick Bangu added, “Bribing voters undermines the quality of leadership and violates constitutional rights.”

Security officials noted an increase in election-related violence and bribery cases, emphasizing that leaders elected through such means often fail to serve their constituents.

Supporters of Mr Charles Kabule Sande and Mr Shaban Okumu face off inside Kakira Police Station before officers intervened to defuse tensions on Wednesday. PHOTO/ISAAC KINTU.

Kiira Police Spokesperson James Mubi issued a stern warning: “We will not tolerate violence, intoxication, or substance abuse during the polls. Security forces, including anti-riot units, are ready to respond firmly to any disturbances.”

Areas identified as potential hotspots in eastern Uganda include Buwenge, Kagoma North, Kagoma Constituency, Jinja City South West and South East, and Butembe, where tensions remain high.

As Ugandans head to the polls in the NRM primaries today, authorities urge peaceful participation to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

More than five campaign-linked deaths have been reported in different parts of Uganda during the build up to Thursday's vote. Winners of Thursday's election will be flagbearers for the ruling party in the January 2026 general elections.

Ugandan authorities have repeatedly urged candidates and their supporters to remain peaceful and lawful.