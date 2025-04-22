Violence rocks West Nile schools

An entry into the compound of Cornerstone Secondary School in Arua City one month ago painted a grim picture of the result of violent students. A look at the building left parents or visitors in awe as the windows and doors were smashed, and the compounds were littered with broken glasses.

The Computer laboratory left parents teary with remnants of broken computers. The dormitories also suffered the same fate. This was due to violent students who staged a strike after the Senior Four boys lost a football match to the Senior Three boys.

During a meeting, the parents of Senior Four were made to pay Shs400,000 each and Senior Three Shs100,000 each to compensate for the lost items and the repair of the destroyed buildings.

The school administration assessed the cost of the damages at Shs100 million. The City Inspector of Schools, Mr Ronald Drani, said: “Schools are not supposed to be a place of violence but discipline. Students who are disciplined perform well and they are respectful. Students and administrators should resolve issues that arise amicably.”

Before the Cornerstone Secondary School strike in Arua, students of Metu Secondary School in Moyo District also turned violent over a football match and smashed the windows of their school bus.

Drug influence

A Mental Health Specialist in West Nile, Mr Daniel Dratibi, said several students are engaged in drugs and other substance abuse, so, they get agitated easily. Mr Dratibi’s efforts to sensitise students on drug abuse also correlate with the February 2022 incident where the management of Nebbi Town Secondary School in Nebbi Municipality indefinitely suspended a Senior Four candidate who was found in possession of 1.5 litres of waragi while in the school’s dormitory.

A report by the police and district education officers from the various districts pointed to drug abuse, copying from what others have done, lack of respect, failure by administrators to take the issues raised by students seriously, and influence from community members.

On March 17, Nebbi Town Secondary School lost a game to St Daniel Comboni Secondary School. After that, at least 80 students went and attacked Nebbi Central Police station demanding the release of their games teacher who was arrested for inciting violence. The West Nile Regional Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Collins Asea, said: “This angered the games teacher and his students, who alleged that it was poorly officiated. ”

Thwarted efforts

The Uganda Human Rights Commission in Arua and Life Concern, a local Community-based Organisation in Zombo, has been carrying out debating competitions, and school peace quizzes on the dangers of strikes in schools. This was aimed at preparing students for a positive mind of focusing on academics, rather than strikes and resolving matters peacefully.

Sporadic strikes

In Arua City, on March 16, police fired tear gas to disperse rowdy students and football fans after the game turned violent. Two weeks ago, students of Wandi Progressive Secondary School went on strike after the school administrators banned them from watching the Premier League game between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The ring leaders were then suspended. After that, last week on Monday, students of Cornerstone went on strike for the second time on grounds that they do not want to sit for end-of-term examinations. The students claim they were ill-prepared following the suspension during the first strike.

Ms Grace Ajidiru, a parent, said: “Some students behave like they have mental problems. How can you strike because of Premier League football games or when your school lost in games? We have a lost generation which does not take academics seriously.”

In 2022, at least 32 schools across the West Nile sub-region have witnessed strikes in the past month, being the highest ever recorded strikes. In 2022, district authorities closed St Joseph’s College, Ombaci, and unceremoniously sent home about 1,000 students following a destructive strike.

In March 2022, the police arrested six students of St Andrews Secondary School in Moyo District for spearheading a strike in the night between March 6 and 7, 2022.

Still on March 23, 2022 a group of students of Leeds Secondary School, a private school in Abuku Sub-county, in Koboko District burnt down the head teacher’s office and the library during a strike. Shortly on March 11, Hawa Comprehensive Secondary School students in Moyo District also went on strike over alleged denial to participate in the Post Primary football competition.