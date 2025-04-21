Viral outbreak kills over 500 goats in Kabarole

District officials in Kabarole have confirmed an outbreak of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease, which has so far killed 553 goats across 116 farms in four sub-counties and one town council, leaving farmers grappling with devastating losses.

Kabarole District Chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said in an interview over the weekend that the district received the first reports of the disease on March 11 from farmers who had observed alarming symptoms in their goats—including fever, coughing, nasal discharge, oral lesions, diarrhea, blindness, and sudden death.

Mr Rwabuhinga revealed that the outbreak came shortly after the district received more than 600 goats through a livelihood project implemented by BRAC Uganda Limited. The goats, intended to boost household incomes, had been sourced from Ngora District, which is now suspected to be the origin of the infection.

Related PRIME Pakwach vaccinates against goat disease National



“More than 90 percent of the goats that were given to beneficiaries have since died. The few that survived have infected indigenous goats in the district,” he said.

He added, “The source of the disease is suspected to be the goats distributed by BRAC Uganda Limited, although the district veterinary officer in Ngora, where the goats came from, confirmed they had been vaccinated 10 days before transportation.”

Mr Rwabuhinga said that despite the vaccination, there may have been a failure or adverse reaction that rendered the vaccine ineffective.

“BRAC Uganda, which supplied the goats, has since been informed and they have pledged to support efforts to control the disease,” he added.

Dr Kusiimakwe Dean Tugume, the Kabarole District Principal Veterinary Officer, confirmed that by April 16, 2025, the worst-affected sub-county, Rwengaju, had lost 502 goats from 105 farmers. Karangura reported 34 goat deaths from 6 farmers, Harugongo recorded 8 deaths from 3 farmers, and Hakibaale and Kibasi Town Council each registered 9 deaths from 2 farmers.

Dr. Tugume said that the district has carried out surveillance and risk assessments, advising farmers to strengthen biosecurity, treat infected animals, and promptly report any new cases.

Samples were collected for testing:

“On March 14, the district collected 16 serum samples from five farms in Harugongo and Rwengaju sub-counties and submitted them to the National Animal Disease Diagnostic Center for both PPR and Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP) testing. Initial results for CCPP were negative. However, further samples taken on April 8 revealed that 7 out of 14 swab samples tested positive for PPR through rapid antigen detection,” Dr Tugume said.

“Since the outbreak, we have held several stakeholder meetings and radio talk shows to raise public awareness,” he added.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has supplied 10,000 doses of PPR vaccine, with 7,800 goats already vaccinated in affected areas.

“We have warned our people against consuming meat from dead animals due to the health risks involved. To contain the spread, we’ve also advised farmers against panic selling, as seemingly healthy goats could still be incubating the virus,” Dr Tugume said. “Furthermore, we have suspended the movement and sale of goats across different areas. No movement permits are being issued until further notice.”

Ms Dorothy Nassozi Kisarale, the Communication and Advocacy Officer for BRAC Uganda Limited, clarified that the goats were procured from Ngora District after no suppliers from Kabarole or neighboring districts responded to an advertised bid.

She also assured that all affected farmers will be compensated:

“All farmers who lost their goats will be compensated following a verification exercise that is set to begin soon,” she said, adding that “each beneficiary had received two goats, out of a total of 684 goats procured.”