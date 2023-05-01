Viral tweet earns Otengei scholarship, school donations

A tweet that went viral capturing a school going child, Emmanuel Otengei, reading books under streetlights on the Moroto Highway last month continues to cast his fortunes wide.

The latest being a donation from BrightLife, a solar energy provider.

The company, through their Lamp Library Project, have donated six solar systems and 100 portable lanterns to Otengei’s Katakwi Primary School to allow students study in the evenings and increase safety in the schools.

Following the viral tweet, a number of people and organisations came out to support Otengei’s pursuance of education.

The Katakwi Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Jessica Alupo, who is also the vice president of Uganda, last month offered a school scholarship to Otengei until university.

The pupil who hails from Ajeluk Cell, Ngariam Country, aspires to become an electrical engineer.

His commitment to his education caused him to seek out light on the highway, risking all to study in the evenings.

Like most people in the area, he had no electricity in his home or school, so a safe place to study was not an option.

Background

The photograph of Otenge was shared by Joel Oto’o on twitter at 8:19pm on April 6, attracting 32,500 views.

Oto’o posted: “Boy writes his notes at night using streetlights in Katakwi District. A real source of inspiration.”