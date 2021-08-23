Visually-impaired Iganga UACE star speaks out

By Sandra Babirye More by this Author

A visually-impaired student who scored maximum points to emerge one of the best candidates in the 2020 UACE results has spoken out on his exploits.

Daniel Elaju offered History, Literature, Divinity, and Computer Studies at Iganga Secondary School, scoring 20 points.

Daily Monitor tracked the UACE star currently in Soroti District.

“Coming from a humble family never stopped me from working hard in order to get what I want,” he said during a telephone interview at the weekend.

It has also emerged that Elaju’s father died when he was still young, leaving him and four of his siblings with their mother, Ms Janet Akiteng, a peasant in Serere District.

“After my father’s death, my mother didn’t have money to send me to a special school since I am blind; so, we got connected to a certain non governmental organisation that was able to pay for my primary and O-Level at St Francis School for the blind in Soroti [District],” he said.

Elaju scored Aggregate 10 in Primary Leaving Examinations and Aggregate 30 in Uganda Certificate of Education exams before joining Iganga Secondary School.

Teachers impressed

Mr Patrick Meriko, the deputy head teacher of Iganga Secondary School, said the school is very impressed by Elaju’s performance because “he beat the ‘normal students’ who could see and handle everything.”

“Daniel was such a disciplined and committed student who could consult teachers whatever he couldn’t understand, while sharing and helping other students in discussion groups was like a hobby to him. We are so happy for him,” Mr Meriko added.

Elaju attributed his [good] performance to revision, discussion groups, being prayerful, hard work, commitment and his teachers, while his mother attributed the performance to God and hard work.

“Looking at my son’s condition, no one could tell that he could perform better than other normal children; therefore, all thanks to the Lord, his teacher and his sponsors because I could not afford to pay his school fees,” she said.

Elaju now says he wants to study Law and his dream destination is Makerere University.

