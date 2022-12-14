Visually impaired magistrate mourns enabler judge

Mr Willy Atono, the first visually impaired Grade One Magistrate appointed last year, has attributed his breakthrough in judicial service to the late Supreme Court Judge Rubby Opio Aweri.

Since his graduation from the Law Development Centre (LDC) in 2015, Mr Atono had with no success sought to join the Judiciary until Justice Aweri offered him a hand.

Speaking at Justice Aweri’s funeral service at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala yesterday, he held in honour the man he fondly referred to as “father”. Atono said Justice Aweri embodied belief in all persons, and did not judge him based on his disability.

“For me to reach this far, our father, now lying before us, has made a tremendous contribution. Most times people want to know how we are able to do the assignment but when I first met him, he did not ask me that. He simply said you are now a magistrate. I would tell him I wish God could allow it. He would say God has already allowed,”Mr Atono said

He recounted that after securing the appointment, Justice Aweri remained instrumental in his work, offering critical guidance and advice.

Aside work support, Mr Atono lauded the support to his personal life, including helping him find a safe living neighbourhood when he relocated from Lira to Kampala.

Mr George Obong, the deceased’s son, who spoke on behalf of the family, described Justice Aweri as one who believed in opportunities for all.

Preaching from 2 Timothy 4:7-8, Bishop Alfred Olwa of Lango Diocese urged mourners to emulate the late justice whom he said leaves a towering legacy in the service rendered to the country and the church, commending him for his humility and environmental conservation.

The government representative, Ms Betty Amongi, the minister of Gender, eulogised the deceased as a scandal and controversy-free, incorruptible official who not only served the Judiciary but humanity at large.

She said his service to the country warranted a state funeral that was unanimously agreed upon by Cabinet.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo described him as a man of strong and firm belief in what he believed in and a good person, attributes that made him a judicial officer par excellence.