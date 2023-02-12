Visually-impaired students excel

Three visually impaired students who sat for their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) at Hornby High School in Kabale District and passed have attributed their success to the availability of unique reading materials and their teachers.

Justus Arineitwe, who scored Aggregate 25, Godwin Akatwijuka (33) and Allan Muhwezi (26), also attributed their success to their collaboration with those who are not visually-impaired, with whom they often had discussions.

The journey ahead

Although Arineitwe is not sure of joining A-Level because of financial constraints, his dream is to become a lawyer and advocate for the rights of the less privileged.

“I completed Senior Four because of God’s mercy. After completing Primary Seven, I stayed home for one year because my mother could not afford my school for O-Level. My father died when I was still young. One of the teachers at the the department of the visually-impaired students at Hornby High School, Mr Martin Muhumuza, is the one who got me a sponsor for my O-Level. I am happy that I have excelled in the UCE examinations,” he said.

On the other hand, Muhwezi attributed his success to determination, self-esteem, teachers, and appreciating his own situation without any regrets.

“I developed self-confidence because I knew my disability had nothing to do with my academic excellence. My focus is to have a bright future and my career dream is to become a nutritionist,” Muhwezi said.

Akatwijuka attributes his success to hard work and the enabling teaching and learning environment provided by the school administration, adding that he is ready to join A-Level and later university.

Mr Muhumuza said his department has continuously excelled in academics because of having qualified teachers, who are committed to their job and also timely support from the school administration.

He said the number of visually-impaired students at the school has increased from 17 in 2016 to 42 this year.