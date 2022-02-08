Vivo fuel depot fire victim dies in Nairobi hospital

 A section of the burnt Vivo Energy fuel depot on 7th Street, Industrial Area in Kampala. PHOTO / BENSON TUMUSIIME

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Two other victims of the fire are still in the Intensive Care Unit.

One of the 12 people, who were injured in a fire at Vivo Energy fuel depot on Seventh Street, Industrial Area, last week, has succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. 

