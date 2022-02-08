Vivo fuel depot fire victim dies in Nairobi hospital

One of the 12 people, who were injured in a fire at Vivo Energy fuel depot on Seventh Street, Industrial Area, last week, has succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vivo Energy identified the deceased as Yasin Lwanyaga, an employee of Fred Ssebyala Transporters (FST) Limited, their contractor.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the late Lwanyaga’s family, relatives and friends, and to the management and staff of Fred Sebyala Transporters and will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time,” Mr Valery Okecho, the Vivo Energy Corporate Communications manager, said.

Last Wednesday, a fire incident happened at Vivo Energy, causing a scare in the Industrial Area, which is home to two major leading fuel companies and their depots hold millions of litres of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We are continuing to work closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, and will ensure that lessons are learnt and shared across our teams in Uganda…and the wider Vivo Energy Group, to minimise the risk of a similar incident happening again,” he said.

Two other victims of the fire are still in the Intensive Care Unit while one is recovering, but still in hospital, according to Mr Okecho.

“We can also confirm that eight out of the 11 other individuals who were admitted to International Hospital of Kampala for treatment of sustained injuries during the fire incident were discharged on February 3,” he said.

The director of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, Mr Joseph Mugisa, said the fire incident would have been a disaster hadn’t there been a quick response by the internal fire prevention teams.