Vocational skills give teenage mothers hope

When the country went into the second Covid-induced lockdown last year, 13-year-old Angella* became a victim of teenage pregnancy.

Angella was impregnated by a fellow student. “I was in Senior One and he was in Senior Four. He is still in school. He does some casual work during holidays and sends me some money for the baby’s upkeep,” Angella says.

After she delivered her baby, who is now 16 months old, her father refused to take her back to school.

Angella’s case is not different from that of Aisha*. Aisha, 17, says she was forced into a relationship with a man because her basic needs such as sanitary pads, were not met.

“I was staying at my uncle’s place in Nsambya, Kampala, while attending school, but they weren’t providing anything. My father was doing his best, but he would send money after a long time. I often came back from school and there was no food to eat at home. I did housework on an empty stomach. My uncle’s wife didn’t care if I had not eaten,” says Aisha, whose baby daughter is now 11 months old.

The duo was rejected by their families, leaving them feeling hopeless and helpless. Fortunately, they found a new home at New Life Adolescent and Young Organisation (NAYO).

The girls were among 10 teenage mothers who graduated with tailoring skills at NAYO offices in Wakiso District at the weekend. The training took nine months.

Aisha says her child will be the first beneficiary of her tailoring skills. On the other hand, Angella says she is interested in perfecting her hairdressing skills.

Ms Olivia Nakisita, the executive director of NAYO, says they want the graduates to be ambassadors of hope in their communities.

“We want them to support girls in their communities with the necessary sexual reproductive health and rights information,’’ she says.

NAYO, with funding from American Jewish World Service (AJWS) enrolled adolescent mothers from 10 villages in the parishes of Gguluddene and Kiwenda, in Busukuma Division-Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District for the training.

Ms Nakisita, who is a resident of the area, says she felt sympathy for the teenage mothers when she noticed them playing with her daughters while carrying babies.

That is how NAYO, which is now one year old came into existence.

“Together with the VHTs [village health teams] in the area, we recruited one girl from each of the five villages in these two parishes,” she says.

Ms Nakisita says NAYO is looking for more funding so that more girls can benefit from the skills training in the next intake in 2023.

Ms Lillian Ndagire, the principal development officer of Nansana Municipality, thanks NAYO for making an impact in the area. She says poverty and domestic violence are the top causes of teenage pregnancies, besides idleness and bad morals. Ms Ndagire encourages the youth to join programmes such as the Parish Development Model to avoid idleness.

Mr Henry Ntalo Kibandhi, the community liaison officer at Busukuma Police Station, advises parents to report rapists and defilers to the police.

“These girls may not even know the men’s second name. When the perpetrators disappear after they get pregnant, we cannot even track them,’’ he says.