Vote based on interests, Tumukunde tells Teso  

Independent presidential candidate, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, has called on the people of Teso Sub-region to use their votes to negotiate for better government services.

While campaigning in Kumi and Ngora districts yesterday, Gen Tumukunde said Teso has enough votes to demand for better roads, schools, and healthcare services.

“Don’t sow your votes everywhere. This is the reason why people are presidents; then they will owe you, they will work for you. You young people have 9.8 million votes and if somebody does not pay you attention, why should you vote for them? People will promise you roads, I am sure you also need your cows back,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde said he understands the problems of the people of Teso and he is better placed to solve them.

“I have seen the limping Kumi University here; why don’t you use your votes to get what you want. It is a political weapon, use it correctly then people will value you. I know that you don’t even have enough water; your roads cannot even be talked about. And then the young people who have no hope for tomorrow, the only job available is being a boda boda rider,” he said. Gen Tumukunde said the people of Teso contributed a lot to the coming into power of the current government but they are not benefitting from it.

