Vote Museveni in 2026 to fulfill pending pledges – Kayunga NRM boss

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman for Kaunga District, Mr Moses Karangwa has dismissed what he described as claims and insinuations that President Museveni and the ruling party officials loathe Muslims.

“Museveni allowed freedom of worship and is a friend to all religious groups. You should vote Museveni back into power in 2026 because he has many unfulfilled pledges. When he is out of power you will not ask him to fulfill the pledges he made to you," Mr Karangwa said while addressing Muslims at Bukamba.

The NRM government which has been in power since 1986 with President Museveni at the helm has previously been accused of targeting Muslims, especially during arrests of suspected terrorists whenever there are attacks in Kampala and other parts of the country.

However, Mr Karangwa echoed remarks by the minister for internal affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire who told Muslims during Idd-ul-adha prayers in Kampala that the state machinery only targets suspects, not because they are Muslims but because they are accused of committing offences.