Voter bribery, irregularities mar Youth MP polls

There was heavy deployment of police and army at Mbale Senior Secondary School in Mbale City yesterday as youth delegates from 40 districts in eastern region elected their parliamentary representative.

A total of 2,300 delegates from Busoga, Bugisu, Sebei, Bukedi and Teso sub-regions participated in the electoral exercise, which started at 11am.

By 9pm, the delegates were still casting their ballots amid allegations of voter bribery by some of the candidates.

One of the delegates, who preferred anonymity, said they were bribed with Shs100,000 each by one of the candidates in the race.

Among the candidates were Ms Jackline Ajego, contesting as Independent; Mr Benard Odoi Onene, the NRM flag bearer, and Mr Alfred Ongwen, also an independent.

Others were Mr Thadeo Wanyama (Ind), Ms Sumaya Balunywa (Ind) and Mr Solomon Nabuyanda of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change party.

The voting exercise was also conducted in total violation of Covid-19 guidelines, including failure to maintain social distance.

The returning officer for eastern region, Mr David Butti Anyanzo, however, said the election was peaceful.

“We have not registered any hooliganism, chaos and so on. The election is moving on smoothly,” he said.

He said the delay to finish was due to the overwhelming number of voters.

Mr Regan Wanyama, the youth secretary for culture and sports in Mbale City, however, blamed the delay on electoral officials.

“The delegates are many but the unfortunate part is we started voting late,” he said.

Mr Bernard Onen Mutusa Odoi (centre), the NRM an aspiring candidate for youth MP Eastern region, campaigns at Mbale Secondary School in Mbale City. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI.

Mr Andrew Muzito, the youth chairperson for Ivukula Sub-county in Namutumba District, said as youth leaders, they will cooperate and support whoever emerges as the winner to push their views.

“We have interacted with all candidates and whoever emerges as winner will be our MP and we will support him or her to push our views to the floor of Parliament,” he said.

The Elgon Region police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said they heavily deployed security personnel to make sure the exercise is peaceful.

He added they arrested 10 suspects in connection with theft of phones at the voting venue.

Voting for western Youth MP goes on into the night

MBARARA. By 9m last evening, voting for the youth Member of Parliament (MP) for the western region was still going on at Ntare School in Mbarara City.

The exercise started at 1.15pm instead of 8am due to delayed arrival of the delegates.

Youth delegates line up for checking before accessing voting venue at Ntare School, Mbarara City. PHOTO/RAJAB MUKOMBOZI.

Around 11am, the Main Hall at Ntare School was still largely empty, with a few delegates present.

Mr Apollo Musinguzi, the Electoral Commission official in-charge of western region, and other polling officials moved around the venue expressing concern about the voters’ delay.

“Let those who have been cleared enter [the hall] and we start,” Mr Musinguzi suggested while interacting with the other officials, including security personnel.

“Maybe we go to the hotels [where delegates are camped] and force them out and so that they come and vote,” remarked Mr John Rutagira, the Mbarara District Police Commander.

A total of 2,049 delegates from 38 districts were expected to participate in the exercise.

Six candidates were on the ballot. They were Mr Edson Rugumayo (NRM), Mr Arnold Spencer Turwomwe (Ind), Mr Denmark Adios Bainomugisha (FDC), Mr Edwin Muramuzi (Ind), James Kamukama(NUP) and Mr Paul Kato (Ind).

There were three polling stations.

However, there was a fracas at 2.40pm when Mr Modern Atuhurire, an agent for the FDC candidate, insisted on sitting in front of the presiding officers.

Agents and observers sat on the left and right side of the tables of the presiding officers. Mr Atuhurire argued that he wanted to clearly see the interactions between the polling officials and voters.

Police were called in and he was shoved out of building. The standoff paralysed the exercise for about five minutes.

The Rwizi Regional police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said Mr Atuhurire “was pushed out and left to go.”

After voting delegates would again line up outside the hall to receive their transport and accommodation allowances.

At night fall, paying of allowances shifted to the Main Hall at Ntare School.

By press time, Mr Edson Rugumayo (NRM) was leading, followed by Arnold Spencer Turwomwe (Ind).

By Alfred Tumushabe & Rajab Mukombozi

Delays mar northern Youth MP polls

GULU. Elections for the northern region Youth MP were marked by delays.

Elections started at midday at Pece Stadium in Gulu City.

Those in the race are Mr Henry Okot (NRM), Mr Daniel Obal (independent), Mr Kelvin Ocaya (ANT), Mr Patrick Odero (FDC) and Mr Boniface Young (NUP).

However, reports later emerged that Mr Young was kidnapped at Cinabel Supermarket on voting day and his whereabouts were not known by press time. This was raised by Mr Job Feni, the campaign manager for the NUP candidate.

The Electoral Commission officer northern region, Ms Sarah Bukirwa, said voting delayed since candidates were not known to the voters and had to introduce themselves.

“Candidates had to introduce themselves to the voters that is why we had some delays,” she told Daily Monitor.

By Suzan Nanjala

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com