Voters fail to follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines

Most voters who turned out to vote on Thursday in several parts of Kampala City failed to heed the advice by officials of the Ministry of Health follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

At several polling stations, voters were seen standing close to each with no social distancing and their masks were hanging on their chins.

Most polling stations had no hand washing facilities.

In Kiyembe Zone, Makindye Division, although a number of voters were wearing face masks, they were not observing social distancing directives.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission promised to provide handwashing equipment and sanitisers.

At Kireku Railway Polling Station, no hand sanitisers were provided.

Dozens of voters were worried that they would be exposed to Covid-19.

In Sheema Municipality, there is no observance of SOPS. Some voters claimed that Covid-19 is only in urban areas.

However, at St Rose Catholic Church Polling station, voters were seen washing hands, although social distancing was not being observed.

In Kawempe Division, where the turnout was massive, SOPs were disregarded.

