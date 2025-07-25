Voters shun LC5 polls over lack of transport, inducements

Voters and NRM party officials yesterday blamed the exceptionally low turnout in the primaries to elect district council chairpersons (LC5), and city mayors on poor inducements to charm the wananchi to go out, queue and elect their candidates.

Unlike the parliamentary candidates who often offer transport and other forms of bait to hook voters, many of the LC5 and city mayoral candidates did not have the allure of the money bags. Mr Simon James Kinobe, a commissioner on the NRM Electoral Commission said lack of transport forced the voters to stay away from the polls on July 24.

By midday, many polling stations, particularly in urban areas such as Kampala, were still empty, and voting in some areas concluded as early as 1pm due to low participation.

Frustration with results

Apart from the poor facilitation, the low turnout was also linked to increasing voter fatigue and frustration with recent chaotic party primaries. Mr Kinobe said some voters deliberately refrained from voting in protest, alleging t their preferred candidates in last week’s parliamentary primaries were unfairly denied victory.

“Numerous voters mentioned that they did not want to waste their time because the individuals they supported last week were not declared winners. They lost trust in the process,” he explained.

President Museveni, in a recent speech, criticised the NRM Electoral Commission for mishandling some parliamentary primaries, stating that certain registrars tampered with declaration forms after allegedly receiving bribes.

Mr Kinobe said such flaws significantly blotted the party’s credibility and discouraged members from participating in the elections.

Election fatigue

Mr Kinobe also cited election fatigue as a contributing factor. “The party has been conducting internal elections since May. People are simply exhausted,” he said.

Despite the low voter turnout, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, party director for communications, credited the LC5 and city mayoral primaries as peaceful. “While voter turnout was lower than the parliamentary elections, the process was more peaceful,” Mr Dombo stated.

Inflated turnout numbers

Although the party declared the elections successful, there were reports of irregularities in some parts of the country. Mr Kinobe disclosed that in districts like Luwero Town Council, Lwengo, and Jinja, officials were caught attempting to inflate turnout figures in favour of certain candidates.

“You might find that if a location had only a 10 percent turnout, some electoral officials were manipulating votes to raise it to 30 percent in support of their candidates. Any centre reporting over a 50 percent turnout should be investigated,” he warned.