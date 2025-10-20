Voters want an end to Apaa land conflict as Museveni campaigns in Adjumani

As National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni concludes his campaign trail in West Nile today, residents and leaders of Adjumani District have tabled their key demands, ranging from economic empowerment to resolution to end the longstanding Apaa land conflict.

The conflict which has raged on for nearly two decades with seemingly minimal interventions to contain it, has resulted in significant violence, displacement, and loss of lives, affecting over 30,000 rural dwellers.

The Apaa land dispute revolves around a 1,000 km² fertile land area east of the Albert Nile, with 831 km² claimed by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

For years, the Adjumani-Amuru boundary (Apaa) dispute has fueled tensions between the two communities (Acholi and Madi), occasionally flaring into violence, displacements and bloodshed.

Mr Dulu Lillian, a resident of milia and a farmer expects President Museveni Museveni who is seeking re-election after 40 years in power, to address the boundary issue between Adjumani and Amuru.

“For me as a farmer, all I need is the president to pronounce himself on the issues of the border between Amuru and Adjumani because the conflict has caused the death of so many people from both Acholi and Madi. Otherwise, without finishing the Apaa conflict we are worried of even giving him votes” she said.

Mr Ambayo Godfrey Newton, an Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member said they expect the president to talk about reviving cooperatives and promoting cash crops that can bring income to the people of Madi Sub-region.

“What I expect as the president visits Adjumani is that in order to eradicate poverty, we need the president to promote the growing of cash crops that can earn money for the people of Madi. We used to have cooperatives but these cooperatives are no more. Government tried the Parish Development model, but the PDM is like giving a fish to someone, instead of the fishing net. We need initiatives that are sustainable,” he said.

According to Mr Sile Swaib, Vice Chairperson Boda Boda Association, corruption has frustrated service delivery and until it is addressed, all government development efforts are in futility.

“We are happy about the visit of the president, we are also aware his government initiated youth loans programme but it was mismanaged due to corruption. Some of us are university graduates yet the only option we have is riding boda boda for a living. We have the PDM which has good intentions but unfortunately some of us have not benefitted. We are being sidelined from benefiting,” he said.

Mr Ben Anyama, the Adjumani District chairperson hopes that the President will address the issue of war claims and compensation for properties lost during the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

“The issue that I want the president to address is the issue of the compensation of war claims. Many people in Adjumani lost their properties during the war. The president started by compensating Lango,Acholi but for us there is nothing that has been done. This is betrayal. We also need his clear position on the issues of Apaa land,” he said.

The President’s visit comes at a time when Adjumani leaders are pushing for increased government attention to post-conflict recovery, infrastructure development and livelihood programmes.

The residents of Adjumani hope that Mr Museveni’s visit will draw attention to their plight and lead to a lasting solution to the Apaa land conflict.