Votes exchanged for money as manifestos lose meaning

A wave of political disillusionment is sweeping across Uganda. In sub-regions like Bugisu and Lango, voters are no longer swayed by campaign manifestos or promises of development. Instead, politics has become a high-stakes transactional affair where the price of a vote is often more important than policy proposals. As the country prepares for the 2026 General Elections, experts and community leaders warn that Uganda’s democracy is veering into a dangerous territory, one defined by cynicism, economic desperation, and the outright monetisation of politics.

“The current generation of politicians is largely self-serving,” said Mr Amuza Wamono, a researcher and chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Mbale District. “They don’t agree with each other, they seek quick power through the state, and many only enter politics to accumulate wealth,” he added.

Mr Wamono was speaking during a regional stakeholder validation meeting for Bugisu, part of an initiative by Bugisu NGO Forum and Uganda National NGO Forum, aimed at strengthening citizen engagement and public accountability. The meeting highlighted the deepening democratic deficit, not due to a lack of elections, but because citizens have lost faith in what elections mean. During the recent NRM primaries, voters in Bugisu openly demanded cash payments in exchange for support, with some declaring allegiance to the highest bidder. This shift signals a profound crisis of legitimacy. “Manifestos have become a political ritual,” said Mr Abbas Wataka, an NRM civic front member. “They outline promises and plans for the people, but after elections, that’s usually the end of the story,” he added.

Mr Wataka’s remarks underline a broader reality: Ugandans no longer view campaign promises as contracts but as temporary persuasion tools — easily discarded once votes are secured. This erosion of trust stems from repeated failures to deliver. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (2023), poverty rates in the Eastern Region hover around 28 percent, with Bugisu Sub-region districts suffering even higher rates due to natural disasters such as the frequent landslides in Bududa and Sironko districts. “Leaders are buying their way to Parliament; so they will definitely do less to address persistent economic challenges,” Mr Wamono said. The financial barriers to entry in Ugandan politics are staggering. Candidates must raise millions just to compete, effectively locking out qualified but underfunded contenders.

“To contest for an MP seat in Bugisu or elsewhere requires about 1Shs billion,” said Mr Rajab Magomu, a resident of Mbale. “That’s why we are now voting people who are not leaders into political offices,” he added. This commercialisation fosters a leadership class more focused on recouping campaign investments than serving public interests. Former MP Jack Wamanga Wamai lamented the growing disconnect between voters and their representatives. “Many MPs no longer represent the core concerns of the people — poverty, unemployment, poor infrastructure,” he said. “Unqualified individuals end up in Parliament because they bought their way in,” he added.

Economic desperation

At the heart of Uganda’s political deterioration is poverty. In regions such as Bugisu, dominated by subsistence farming, more than 70 percent of residents are vulnerable to environmental and economic shocks. “Poverty has forced people to prioritise money over ideas,” said Ms Susan Kakayi from Sironko. “Government must empower citizens economically so we can move away from the ‘no money, no vote’ culture,” she added. Youth unemployment remains another glaring issue, with national rates around 17–19 percent.

In rural areas, underemployment is even more pronounced due to limited off-farm opportunities. “Politics is now a job,” said Mr Joseph Opio from Dokolo. “I cannot give my vote for free to someone who is going to make millions for the next five years. They must pay us first,” he added. This sentiment was echoed during the NRM joint rally in Dokolo District, which flopped due to low turnout. Many voters reportedly stayed away because candidates refused to pay them to attend. “I came expecting at least Shs3,000,” said Ms Evelyne Ajok. “But few people turned up, so even the politicians didn’t bother,” he added.

The institutional vacuum

Some party officials acknowledged the problem but seem unable to reverse it. Mr Geoffrey Opio Ekong, the Dokolo District NRM chairman, admitted that paying voters used to be standard. “In past elections, voters were paid after listening to speeches, but this has now been banned,” he said. Mr Isaac Omara, the district NRM registrar, added: “By giving money, candidates commit the offence of bribery. But the voters are pressing them hard.” Yet this moral stance lacks teeth if not accompanied by broader structural reforms. Uganda’s Parliament, for instance, is often criticised for being bloated and ineffective. “Parliament has more than 500 members. Each gets only two minutes to speak,” noted political analyst Akim Watenyeli. “How can a leader represent their people under such conditions?” he added.

Death of ideology

In places such as Mpigi, Masaka, and Kyotera, voters increasingly view elections as financial opportunities. Mr Ahmed Kasirye, a political observer in Kamengo Sub-county, pointed to poverty as the primary driver. “This economic vulnerability creates a transactional approach to politics,” he said. Ms Agnes Namusiitwa, the vice chairperson of Kyotera District, linked disillusionment to poor service delivery. “Poor roads, inadequate healthcare and education make people believe that votes must now be exchanged for money — because leaders have nothing else to offer,” he added. Mr Musa Kigongo, a Masaka-based political analyst, added that lack of civic education fuels confusion. “Many voters don’t understand the roles of leaders.

The government should prioritise barazas to educate people,” he suggested. Mr Mafabi Muhammad, the chairperson of Mbale District, said communities need to shift the narrative. “We must stop giving voters money. Instead, focus on real issues like infrastructure, water, healthcare, and corruption,” he said. Mr Idd Mafabi, the programmes manager at Bugisu NGO Forum, emphasised the need for representation that responds to grassroots priorities. “Communities must be empowered to articulate their needs and critically evaluate candidates,” he said.

“But the issue of money spoils everything,” he added. The challenge ahead is clear: restore faith in democracy by making politics meaningful again. Mr Jumah Magatto of the National Unity Platform party framed the broader political crisis succinctly: “Uganda’s political decline stems from the NRM’s failure to address corruption. We must overturn their autocratic and unaccountable system to rescue our country,” he added.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Sadat Mbogo, Antonio Kalyango, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, and Andrew Wabushenda.







