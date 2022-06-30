VP Alupo fails to convince teachers to return to class

Vice President Jessica Alupo yesterday failed to convince teachers to call off their industrial action and return to class, following hours of negotiations.

In a closed-door meeting with the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) leadership that lasted about three hours yesterday, Ms Alupo appealed to the teachers to call off the strike so negotiations are conducted as they teach.

However, the teachers refused to call off the strike, insisting on assurances of a pay rise first.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the Unatu secretary general, told the Monitor a few minutes after the meeting that was also attended by government ministries and institutions that they couldn’t heed to Ms Alupo’s request since their demand for a pay rise has been ignored.

“Obviously, there were attempts to say that meanwhile, as we negotiate, let the teachers go back and teach but we indicated that the teachers are hurt and disappointed and, therefore, just telling them to go to class without addressing their plight would not help much. That is why the industrial action continues while the negotiations are ongoing,” Mr Baguma said.

He added: “The only issue now is to make sure the negotiations are expedited so that we get a solution as soon as we can and have the learners resume studies. When you look at the harsh economic situation currently, how would you expect service delivery from a teacher earning Shs400,000? We are only looking at fairness to support and facilitate teachers to do their work.”

Mr Baguma, however, said although they did not have adequate time to explain their issue in detail to President Museveni during a meeting held at State House in Entebbe last week, the Vice President offered them ample time to explain to her the issue in detail.

“The Vice President promised to deliver the teachers’ message to the President, who delegated her,” he said.

“Once you say you are prioritising teachers, then the priority should cut across all teachers. But when you say you are prioritizing teachers, and then you get a category of teachers, then you have segregated them and this does not end there because they are teaching in the same schools and teaching the same learners and, therefore, the effects go on. One is highly motivated, and another is completely demotivated and you expect students to pass?” he wondered.

Arts teachers went on strike on June 15 over salary enhancement.

The teachers have since been holding meetings with different stakeholders to address their issues in vain. The next meeting is expected to be hosted by the Ministry of Public Service tomorrow.

Mr Baguma also said the Vice President warned government officials against intimidating teachers who are currently on the strike.

“We agreed that intimidation is not the best way of solving the issue at hand and, therefore, the Vice President indicated that teachers should not be intimidated,” he said.

Mr Baguma said that they need Shs105b to cater for a salary increment for primary school teachers, while the annual bill for arts secondary school teachers is about Shs560b.

What others say

The National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) chairperson general, Mr Usher Wilson Owere, said government should come up with a clear stand on the issue and forge a way forward.

The head of the Education Department at Makererere University Business School, Dr Gideon Nkurunzira, said teaching is a calling and that teachers should endure the current economic challenges and return to work as government finds a solution to their problem.

Dr Nkurunzira advised teachers to desist from sharing all their challenges with the public since this demoralizes their learners.

“Don’t tell them that you were late for your lesson because you lacked transport. We are who we are because we had the right teachers. They did their best to nurture the best professionals despite the hardships they went through. I know money can motivate you but continue pursuing your career,” he said.

The head of Education Foundations Department at Uganda Martyrs University, Ms Bernadette Namirembe, said all teachers deserve a salary increment and that it is not fair to enhance the salary for science teachers and leave out their Arts peers.

Ms Namirembe described the proposed phased salary enhance as a divide and rule approach that she said would breed hatred between Arts and science teachers in addition to demoralising the affected party.

“I support the industrial action 100 percent. Their pay must be enhancement because we need them more than some ministers and Members of Parliament who are enjoying free money,” she said.

The Uganda Professional Science Teachers Association secretary general, Mr Aron Mugaiga, said it is okay for Unatu to negotiate with government for the pay enhancement but they should not involve the science teachers whose enchantment was already approved in the Financial Year 2022/2023 Budget.